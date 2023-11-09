Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step out for event with veterans and proudly display their poppies

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with veteran and active-duty service members on Wednesday ahead of Veterans Day.

During their visit to Camp Pendleton, the couple got a first-hand insight into Operation Bigs, which is a special mentoring program designed for children of military families, including active-duty, veteran and Gold Star families.

© Matt Sayles/Archewell Prince Harry proudly displayed his poppy during the event

Launched in 2004, the mentorship program assigns young people and their families with a specific mentor who can relate to the shared experiences and challenges faced by having a parent or parents in the armed forces when they are on deployment and after they have returned.

Since its debut, the mentorship program has benefited more than 3,000 Navy and Marine Corps children and according to the Archewell website, has "expanded to over 30 affiliates across the country."

© Matt Sayles/Archewell Prince Harry and Meghan spent Wednesday morning with veteran and active-duty service members and their loved-ones at Camp Pendleton in San Diego, California

For the special occasion, Prince Harry, 39, and his wife Meghan, 42, donned red poppies to commemorate Veterans Day which is observed annually on 11 November.

Harry looked dapper in a smart black blazer which he teamed with a pale blue shirt and a pair of sand-hued chinos. Meghan, meanwhile, oozed elegance in a cropped floral applique cardigan crafted by Carolina Herrera.

For a seamless look, the former Suits actress paired her blue garment with a black midi skirt designed by Lafayette 148.

© Matt Sayles/Archewell Meghan wore a Carolina Herrera floral appliqué cardigan in blue

Later in the evening, Harry and Meghan attended the opening of a new Navy SEAL Foundation training facility for veterans called The Warrior Fitness Program West Coast Facility. Dressed up to the nines, Meghan opted to wear a sleek black Giorgio Armani power suit comprised of a single-breasted jacket, and some figure-flattering palazzo trousers.

She wore her raven locks swept back in a glossy low ponytail and accesorised with a pair of statement earrings. Echoing his wife's outfit, Harry wore a smart black jacket, a white shirt and a pair of black trousers.

The Duke of Sussex served in the army for ten years during which time he undertook two tours of Afghanistan.

In his eye-opening memoir, Spare, the royal shared a candid glimpse inside his military career, explaining: "It got me out of the spotlight from the UK press. I was able to focus on a purpose larger than myself, to be wearing the same uniform as everybody else, to feel normal for the first time in my life."

© Getty Images Prince Harry rose to the rank of Captain

He went on to say: "[I accomplished] some of the biggest challenges that I ever had. I was a really good candidate for the military. I was a young man in my 20s suffering from shock."

Beyond this, Prince Harry has worked tirelessly to raise money for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women via the Invictus Games which he founded in 2014.

According to the official website, "The Games harness the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their country. The Invictus Games is about much more than just sport – it captures hearts, challenges minds and changes lives."

