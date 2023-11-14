Why King Charles was once left seething by veteran royal photographer Arthur Edwards

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards can consider himself a respected and strong ally of His Majesty King Charles.

But the pair's relationship didn't always get off to the best start, particularly when Arthur had just started his job at The Sun, a publication he has worked for since the seventies.

Earlier this year, Arthur was a guest on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast and recalled the very awkward encounter he had with the then Prince Charles at the royal's country estate, Highgrove House, in Gloucestershire.

Listen to the audio below and find out why Charles was left seething after he found Arthur on what he thought was his private property.

Since then, the pair's friendship has blossomed, and it's clear they have a mutual respect. After witnessing how hard-working Charles is, Arthur said on our podcast: "I was kind of very impressed by him. And I really thought, this man just gets things done. And so not only did I not want to be aggressive anymore, I wanted to support him as much as I could."

"He's very grateful for every little thing you could do for him," Arthur added. "I'm trying very hard every day to do my best. To get him in the paper and for people to see what great work he's doing."

Arthur continued: "He's a kind person, a really kind person, kind at heart. And if you're kind at heart, you're a pretty nice person."

In return, Charles has nothing but praise for the veteran photographer. During his 70th birthday celebrations, the King gave a speech, stating: "He's a very good photographer, and a jolly good bloke, I think, and a very special person. And none of our overseas visits will be the same without Arthur Edwards there."

The royal then joked: "I get more and more worried because he's a bit further advanced than we are, and I always worry about the number of cameras and bits of equipment he carries in boiling hot countries. So, Arthur, I'm so grateful to you for all your kindness."