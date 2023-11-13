King Charles has the best reaction as he's surprised with huge birthday cake

The King celebrated his 75th birthday a day early after he was presented with a three-tiered cake at a party staged in his honour.

Charles joined fellow 75-year-old, community heroes nominated by friends and family, at a tea party at this Gloucestershire home, Highgrove, on Monday.

The King looked pleasantly surprised as a local choir sang Happy Birthday to him at the end of the party, when he was presented with the impressive Victoria sponge cake, featuring gold icing and a crown topper.

Watch the sweet moment in the clip below for the King's reaction to the sweet treat…

Guests sing happy birthday to King Charles at Highgrove tea party

The party, which took place in the Orchard Room, the visitors' tea room in the Highgrove gardens, also marked the 75th anniversaries of the NHS and the Windrush generation in 2023.

© Getty The cake was designed by Jan Blackmore from Buttercup Pantry

Edna Henry, one of a number of guests at the party who sat for portraits of the Windrush generation in a project overseen by the King, congratulated him on turning 75.

© Getty The King's charities are at the centre of his birthday celebrations

"So are a lot of other people here, which is far more important," the head of state said modestly.

There were also some famous faces among the guests including celebrity chef Raymond Blanc, The Repair Shop host Jay Blades and singer Leee John from the 1980s group Imagination.

Jay, an ambassador for the King’s Foundation, paid tribute to Charles, saying: "He’s the new King but he's also about community, he’s always been about community, always been forward thinking about what we're doing about the environment but also including community members.

"So to have this group of people here, that’s just unbelievable – that’s part of him, that’s what he does."

© Getty The King was joined by The Repair Shop presenter, Jay Blades

On the King's actual birthday on Tuesday, he and the Queen will officially launch The Coronation Food Project.

Charles will also host a reception at Buckingham Palace on his birthday for 400 nurses and midwives, as part of this year's NHS 75 celebrations.

And in the evening, the King's close family and friends are expected to attend a private party at Clarence House.

