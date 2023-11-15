Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's meaningful birthday gift to grandfather King Charles revealed

King Charles no doubt will have received a slew of gifts from his adoring friends and fellow royal family members but among his favourites will have been the meaningful present he received from his grandchildren, Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two.

The monarch celebrated his 75th birthday on Tuesday, and according The Telegraph received a recorded video of Archie and Lilibet singing Happy Birthday to their grandfather.

© Netflix Archie and Lilibet are believed to have been videoed singing Happy Birthday to their grandfather

The touching gift wasn't the only special gesture he received from the Sussex family as his son, Prince Harry is reported to have phoned his father to wish him a happy birthday. The publication also reported that King Charles spoke on the phone with Meghan Markle.

The relationship between Charles and his youngest son has been strained over the last three years, following the Duke and Duchess' exit from the royal family in 2020. However, since the publication of Prince Harry's tell-all memoir, Spare, he has revealed he wants to reconcile with his father.

© Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla launched the Coronation Food Project on his big day

The rest of Charles' close friends and fellow royal family members headed to Clarence House for a lavish birthday bash.

Princess Kate, Prince William, Princess Beatrice as well as Zara and Mike Tindall were all captured departing the get-together.

© Getty A birthday message for the King was displayed on Piccadilly Lights

The Princess of Wales donned a beautiful green Needle and Thread gown, named the 'Alicia' dress. The number was covered from head to toe in glittering green sequins - the perfect party piece for this time of year.

Also present at the party was His Majesty's maternal cousin David Armstrong-Jones and Lady Sarah Chatto.

Guests sing happy birthday to King Charles at Highgrove tea party

Ahead of his glamorous evening celebration, the King launched an initiative to support charities feeding the nation with unwanted food and headed to a food distribution hub in Oxfordshire to kick-start his Coronation Food Project with the Queen. His Majesty was met with two renditions of Happy Birthday.

Charles also hosted a reception for nurses and midwives at Buckingham Palace to mark' 75 years of the NHS.

On his birthday eve, King Charles had a tea party at his Gloucester abode, Highgrove, where he was presented with a three-tiered Victoria Sponge cake.