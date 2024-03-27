Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's wholesome Easter celebrations in California revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been open about making many memories with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and Easter this week will no doubt be a special one for the young family.

The California-based royal children will celebrate Easter Sunday like all other kids - by eating chocolate eggs.

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan with their children Archie and Lilibet

In last year's docuseries Harry & Meghan, the Duke and Duchess proved they are very much hands-on parents to their two children, giving fans across the world a sweet insight into lots of sweet family milestones.

One of the heartwarming clips from the Netflix show includes Prince Harry and Meghan getting to work setting up an Easter egg hunt for their son Archie in the garden of their vast mansion.

Archie's grandmother Doria Ragland was also on hand to help with the set up for the trial which was laid out around their stream and beautiful flowerbeds in the grounds of their huge private estate. Watch the sweet clip below...

WATCH: See the Sussexes setting up an outdoor Easter egg hunt for Prince Archie

Meghan was pregnant with Lilibet at the time, but that didn't stop her getting stuck in, adding markers in the soil while wearing denim shorts and a sun hat.

The Sussexes will no doubt want to recreate a similar trail for their children again this year, and there are plenty of places to hide Easter eggs in their seven-acre garden.

Archie and Lilibet's playground, which comes complete with two slides, climbing frame, tightrope, a helter skelter and two types of climbing wall, is a brilliant place to hide eggs, and oodles of fun for the kids too.

© Instagram Prince Harry lives in Montecito with Meghan and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Speaking with E! News during Variety's Power of Women event just weeks before Christmas, Meghan - who relocated to the States in 2020 – confessed to making "special memories" with Prince Archie, four, and two-year-old Princess Lilibet.

She remarked: "We're creating new ones now that our little ones are growing up. And we're enjoying every moment of it." So Easter will most likely be the same!

Across the pond, Prince William and Princess Kate are likely to celebrate Easter privately with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

© Max Mumby/Indigo The Prince and Princess of Wales will not be attending Easter service this year

HELLO! understands that this year, the family-of-five will not be attending the Sunday church service as Kate continues with her preventative treatment for cancer and undergoes her recovery in private.

Their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who attend Lambrook School in Berkshire, broke up for the school holidays last Friday and will have almost one month off.

Prince Louis made his Easter public debut last year, holding on to his mum Kate's hand as he arrived at the chapel, while George and Charlotte joined the royal family for their first public Easter outing in 2022.