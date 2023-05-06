Who is next in line for the throne? British line of succession explained

King Charles III became King following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, but who will follow?

On 6 May 2023, King Charles III was crowned King in Westminster Abbey following his becoming King after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on 8 September 2022. But as individuals across the world celebrate Charles' and Queen Camilla's coronation, what has this event done to the list of royals set to take on the immense challenge of being monarch following his reign?

Join HELLO! as we explore the latest on the British royals' line of succession.

Who is first in line to the throne?

© ALAMY The Prince of Wales is now the heir apparent

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the coronation of King Charles III, Prince William, the Prince of Wales, is now first in line to the throne. The eldest son of Prince Charles, William was born on 21 June 1982 in St Mary's Hospital, London, breaking tradition by becoming the first direct heir to the throne to be born outside palace walls.

William has three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis - who he shares with his wife Kate, the Princess of Wales, whom he met whilst studying at the University of St. Andrews.

Who is second in line to the throne?

© Photo: Getty Images Prince George watched the Wimbledon final from the Royal Box in 2022

Named after the Queen's father and grandfather, Prince George was born in London on 22 July 2013 to fanfare and celebration: the bells at Westminster Abbey rang out for three hours, and there were gun salutes in Green Park and the Tower of London to welcome him.

READ: The reason why Kate Middleton and Prince William took George to Wimbledon and not Charlotte or Louis

The young Prince takes after his parents' love for tennis, having recently attended Wimbledon for the first time, and he's accompanied his parents to other big sports events in the past, such as the Euro 2020 final.

Who is third in line for the throne?

© Photo: Getty Images The Princess is said to share the Queen's love of horses

Princess Charlotte, the Charles' granddaughter, was born on 2 May 2015 in the same hospital as her father and brother.

SEE: Princess Charlotte is doting older sister as she holds Prince Louis' hand at King Charles' coronation

Even though she's his younger sister, Charlotte has been known to keep her brother George on his toes and she also shares his love for football, as her father William revealed in a recent visit to the England Women's team.

Who is fourth in line for the throne?

© Photo: Getty Images Prince Louis delighted the nation with his antics during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations

The youngest Cambridge sibling, Prince Louis, was born on 27 April 2018 at St Mary's, again the same hospital where his father and older siblings came into the world.

PHOTOS: 18 times cheeky royals were caught on camera

The four-year-old Prince is known for being playful and mischievous, just like most other kids his age, and is the only one of his siblings who has lived in London for the majority of his life, although the family is likely to relocate soon.

Is Prince Harry still in line for the throne?

© Photo: Getty Images The red-haired Duke is known for his sense of humour



Yes, Prince Harry is now fifth in line for the throne following his father being made monarch. The Duke of Sussex is the youngest son of Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana, and was born on 15 September 1984.

PHOTOS: 12 times Prince Harry made us laugh

After meeting Suits actress Meghan Markle in 2016, the couple got married at St. George's Chapel in Windsor two years later. Their first child, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, was born in 2019 and their daughter, Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, followed in 2021.

In a move that shocked the world, Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in March 2020 and now reside in Montecito in the US - but this does not affect his part in the British royal line of succession.

Who is sixth in line for the throne?

© Photo: Getty Images Harry and Meghan's first son is their only child born in the UK

The eldest son of Harry and Meghan, Archie was born on 6 May 2019 at the Portland Hospital in London and was introduced to the world at a photocall in Windsor Castle a few days later.

READ: Why Prince William and Prince Harry's children have different surnames

The three-year-old hasn't only inherited his father's red hair - he also takes after Harry's mischievous personality and shares his star sign with his great-grandmother, the Queen!

Who is seventh in line for the throne?

Harry and Meghan's youngest child is named in honour of her great-grandmother

Lilibet is the youngest in the Sussex family. She became the first royal of such high rank to be born Stateside on 4 June 2021, when her mother gave birth to her at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California.

MORE: Friend of the royals reveals the Queen had no idea Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would name daughter Lilibet

Lilibet's name comes from the Queen's childhood nickname, and her middle name is Diana, to honour her late grandmother.

Who is eighth in line for the throne?

© Photo: Getty Images The Queen's second son has been the source of much controversy

The Duke of York - the second son and the third child of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh - was born on 19 February 1960 at Buckingham Palace, the same place his older brother Charles was born.

A Falklands War veteran with a 20-year career in the Royal Navy, Andrew married Sarah Ferguson in 1986 and they went on to have two children together: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

MORE: Prince Andrew returns to royal circuit after 'family decision' is made

The couple separated in 1996 and the Duke stepped back from royal duties in 2019 after a BBC Newsnight interview, which focused on his connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In February 2022, Andrew reached an undisclosed out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre, after she filed a case against the Duke for allegedly sexually assaulting her on three occasions when she was 17 and a minor under US law. Andrew has vehemently denied the allegations.

Who is ninth in line for the throne?

© Photo: Getty Images The Princess is not a working member of the royal family

Born on 8 August 1988 at Portland Hospital in London to Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, Princess Beatrice was initially fifth in line to the throne, but now ranks tenth following the births of William and Harry's children.

READ: Princess Beatrice's teeth: a top dentist reveals transformation

Not a working member of the royal family, Beatrice has a full-time job as Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy at tech firm Afiniti and is known for her eclectic taste in hats. She married property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020, after their original wedding was postponed due to the pandemic, and gave birth to a daughter, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, last year.

Will Camilla be Queen when Charles dies?

King Charles and Queen Camilla arriving at Westminster Abbey for their coronation

No, if the King dies prior to his wife, Queen Camilla will not become the next monarch. This is because she is not a member of the royal family who was born into the direct line of succession. At the end of the reign of King Charles III, the current Prince of Wales, Prince William, will become monarch. It is still unknown what title Camilla would receive were she to survive her husband.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.