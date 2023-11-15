Princess Kate, Zara Tindall and Princess Beatrice attend King Charles's private birthday party at Clarence House

The King was joined by some of his closest friends and family members for his private birthday dinner at Clarence House.

Pictured leaving Charles's London residence on Tuesday evening were the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Beatrice and Zara and Mike Tindall, who all put on a glamorous display.

Kate looked stunning, donning a glittering emerald Needle and Thread gown, while William looked suave in a tuxedo.

The King's niece Zara looked gorgeous in black LBD with glittering accents, with husband Mike wearing a tuxedo.

© George Cracknell Wright Kate looked stunning in a sequined dress

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice appeared to be wearing a velvet number as she waved from behind the wheel of her car.

© George Cracknell Wright Princess Eugenie waved as she left the party

The King marked his milestone 75th birthday by launching an initiative to support charities feeding the nation with unwanted food – and surprised a Big Issue seller with a generous donation.

Charles visited a food distribution hub in Oxfordshire to kick-start his Coronation Food Project with the Queen and found himself twice serenaded with verses of Happy Birthday.

© George Cracknell Wright Mike and Zara stepped out

The King was photographed by renowned celebrity photographer Rankin for the latest Big Issue edition, where he penned an op-ed about food waste. He also handed Kelvin £10 for the magazine costing £4, at the end of the event.

The 61-year-old, who has been homeless for periods of his life since a teenager, joked afterwards: "He gave me cash, that does prove something – he does carry money."

© George Cracknell Wright The King's maternal cousin, David Armstrong-Jones

© George Cracknell Wright The King's maternal cousin, Lady Sarah Chatto, wore a beautiful jewellery set

© George Cracknell Wright The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester were also among the guests

Kelvin, whose pitch is outside Somerset House in central London, added: "He asked if I was in accommodation and about selling the Big Issue. I said it's got me through the bad times and it has a positive social message."

He said about the Coronation Food Project: "I think it goes to show he cares, he’s reaching out to the general public."

© Getty King Charles and Queen Camilla launch Coronation Food Project in Didcot

Charles and Camilla were given a tour of the South Oxfordshire Food and Education Alliance, part of FareShare, a national network of charitable food redistributors.

The King also hosted a reception for nurses and midwives at Buckingham Palace as part of the NHS' 75th anniversary celebrations.

© Getty A birthday message for the King was displayed on Piccadilly Lights

And on Monday, the King joined fellow 75-year-olds for a tea party at his Gloucestershire home, Highgrove, where he was presented with a three-tiered Victoria Sponge cake.

Watch his reaction in the video below…

WATCH: Guests sing happy birthday to King Charles at Highgrove tea party

The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared a heartfelt public tribute to Charles on their social media platforms.

The Duke of Sussex is also expected to phone his father, according to an online BBC report.

Relations between Prince Harry and King Charles have been strained in recent years, since the Duke and Duchess stepped down as senior royals in 2020.

