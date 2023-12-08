Andrew Parker Bowles and Anne Robinson kept 'eight month' romance a secret thanks to loyal friends

Anne Robinson, 79, and Andrew Parker-Bowles, 83, the ex-husband of Queen Camilla have been dating for around eight months, and now a source has shared how the couple have been able to keep their romance under wraps.

Speaking to HELLO!, they confirmed: "They've been having an affair for about eight months. It's an extraordinary match as they're from very different backgrounds, and Anne has a reputation for being quite bossy. The Brigadier goes down to spend the night at her place and although their friends have known about their relationship, they've all managed to keep it out of the public eye - until now."

© Oliver Dixon/Shutterstock Anne was able to keep her relationship with Andrew a secret for eight months

Anne has not spoken publicly about the couple's relationship, and when approached for comment, the former Weakest Link presenter said: "It's none of your business."

The former Countdown presenter was married to newspapter executive Charles Wilson, who died last year, before they divorced in 1973. The couple share daughter Emma, in their divorce, Charles was granted sole custody. Anne went on to marry journalist John Penrose in 1980, however, in 2007 the couple confirmed they were divorcing, citing "irreconcilable differences".

© Getty Andrew and Camilla were married for 22 years

Andrew has had a varied dating life, previously dating Princess Anne for several years, before marrying Camilla Shand, who would become Queen Camilla, in 1973; the pair divorced in 1995 following extramarital affairs from Andrew. The former couple share two children, Tom Parker-Bowles and Laura Lopes.

The former army officer would later marry his long-time friend, Rosemary Pitman, in 1996 and the couple remained together until 2010 when Laura died from complications caused by cancer.

© Getty Images Andrew has remained on good-terms with his ex-girlfriends

Andrew and Camilla remain on good terms with one another, with Andrew and Rosemary among the guests that attended her wedding to Prince Charles in 2005. He is also a godfather to Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall.

Camilla and Andrew have five grandchildren – Tom shares daughter Lola and son Freddy with his former wife Sara Buys, while Laura and her husband Harry are parents to Eliza and twin sons, Gus and Louis.

