Queen Camilla supported by children Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes at coronation

The coronation day is an incredibly important day for King Charles and Queen Camilla, and the pair were surrounded by their families to celebrate the once-in-a-lifetime event.

While Charles welcomed his siblings, sons William and Harry and grandchildren, George, Charlotte and Louis, Camilla was also supported by her son, Tom Parker Bowles, and daughter, Laura Lopes, who attended the prestigious event to support their mum.

In snaps from the special day, Tom looked incredibly smart in coat and tails with a blue tie, while his sister wore a beautiful forest green outfit with a matching headpiece. The siblings were joined by their respective children, cousins Lola and Eliza, who were all smiles as they entered the abbey. Tom's son Frederick 13, is acting as a page during the event alongside Laura's twin sons, Gus and Louis, 13.

Queen Camilla's grandsons were part of the coronation rehearsal in the days leading up to the event, and Tom spoke about his son's role, explaining: "I don't think he knows quite how big it's going to be. I don’t think he has a sense of the occasion. He’s a 13-year-old boy who loves football, a Spurs supporter… So, his worries are about the Spurs manager and losing when we're up and you know, that sort of stuff."

© Getty Prince George is a page of honour with Camilla's grandsons

The King's pages are: his grandson Prince George; Nicholas Barclay, 13, grandson of Sarah Troughton, one of the Queen's Companions; Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, 13, son of the Marquess of Cholmondeley, also known as filmmaker David Rocksavage, and a friend of the Prince of Wales; and Ralph Tollemache, 12.

Tom, who is a food writer, recently spoke in support of his mother during the podcast News Agents, explaining: "I don’t care what anyone says, this wasn’t any sort of end game. She married the person she loved and this is what happened."

© Getty King Charles III and Queen Camilla stand after entering Westminster Abbey through the Great West Door

Speaking about how she might be feeling for the coronation, he continued: "I think I’d be terrified if I had to sort of walk out wearing ancient robes". He added that Charles is a "a good, kind, intelligent man who cares deeply about his roles wherever they may be – either as the Prince of Wales or the King".

He also told A Current Affair in 2015: "All you care about your parents is they're happy and my mother is exceptionally happy at the moment. I've always adored my stepfather; he's always been a kind and good and lovely man. He is a man of warmth, intelligence and humanity and I think if it ever happens, he will make a fantastic King."

