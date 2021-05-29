Prince William and Kate Middleton weren't the first royal couple to meet at St. Andrews This is so sweet!

Royal watchers will certainly know the romantic tale of how Prince William and Kate Middleton first met while they attended St. Andrews University.

The royal couple were originally friends, but this blossomed into a relationship in 2003 and the pair were first pictured together a year later, as Kate joined the Prince on a skiing holiday in the Swiss resort of Klosters.

But in a Twitter thread, a royal fan who goes by the handle of @The_QVDS, revealed that the Cambridges weren't the first royal couple to have their love story begin at the university.

In the thread, he revealed that James Ogilvy, who is the only son of Princess Alexandra of Kent and so one of the Queen's cousins, met his wife Julia Rawlinson while they studied there.

The couple met during their first year at St. Andrews and got married in 1988. The pair have two children together Flora, born in 1994, and Alexander, born in 1996.

James and Julia became the Duke of Cambridge's mentors when he attended the university, and @The_QVDS suggested that they might have been the first members of his family to meet Kate.

At the end of his thread, he added: "The two royal couples from St. Andrews have remained beautiful and strong for many years, James & Julia with more than 30 years of marriage and William & Catherine with 10."

The royal couple weren't the first to meet at St. Andrews

Royal fans fell in love with the romantic thread, as one wrote: "Lovely thread – I didn't know this and the romantic info was very welcome."

Another said: "Thanks for that insight, new to me," while a third posted: "Did not know this! St. Andrews must be a special place for some members of the RF."

The Cambridges have spent the last week in Scotland, and during their time there they enjoyed a secret date night in their former university town.

The royal couple were spotted leaving Forgan's, a contemporary restaurant with a Scottish twist, in St Andrews on Tuesday before a day of engagements on Wednesday.

In a photo shared by one royal fan on Twitter, the Duchess donned a pink and white jumper from Scottish label, Campell's of Beauly, which she sported for a land yachting session with a group of young carers on West Sands Beach on Wednesday.

James and Julia married in 1988

Kate teamed her knitwear with jeans and trainers for her romantic meal with her husband.

The couple asked for a private seating area at the back of the eatery that has welcomed famous golfing celebrities like Rory McIlroy.

Their visit to St Andrews comes just shortly after the Cambridges celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary last month and 20 years after they first met as first-year students.

