Why Prince Harry faces an agonising wait over landmark court case

Prince Harry, 38, appeared in the High Court last week on Tuesday and Wednesday, to give evidence in the case against Mirror Group Newspapers, making claims of unlawful obtaining of information via phone hacking.

The Duke of Sussex was in the UK for a few days, but here's why he faces a very long wait before he'll find out if his battle against the press has been won…

The trial is currently continuing with other witnesses being called to the stands, such as Coronation Street actress Nikki Sanderson.

The court case itself is expected to finalise at some point in June but then the judge, Mr Justice Fancourt can spend months weighing up the evidence before delivering a verdict, so it could be after summer when a conclusion is met.

Last week, the barrister asked Harry if he would be “disappointed” if the court finds his phone was not hacked, and to that Harry replied: "To have a decision against me and any of the other people [bringing a claim], given that Mirror Group have admitted hacking, yes, it would feel some injustice… if it wasn't accepted.”

After cross-examination, Mr Sherborne asked Harry: "Finally, Prince Harry, you have been in that witness box for over a day and a half.

"You have had to go through these articles and answer questions knowing this is a very public courtroom and the world’s media are watching, how has that made you feel?"

Harry paused, looked emotional and eventually answered: "Erm, it’s a lot."

What revelations did Prince Harry make in court?

Harry's relationship with former girlfriend Chelsy Davy was a topic that came up frequently, and he spoke about its breakdown. "These kinds of articles made me feel as though my relationship with Chelsy was always set to be doomed," he said.

"Ultimately, these factors led her to make the decision that a Royal life was not for her, which was incredibly upsetting for me at the time." he continued.

He also spoke about being paranoid: "I now realise that my acute paranoia of being constantly under surveillance was not misplaced after all," after talking about payments made to private investigators used to gather information on him.

Harry also drew parallels between his experience and his mother Princess Diana's. "I've always heard people refer to my mother as paranoid, but she wasn’t. She was fearful of what was actually happening to her and now I know that I was the same," he told the court.

Harry is now back stateside, reunited with his wife Meghan Markle and children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The family reside in a vast estate in Montecito and it's the most idyllic place to raise little ones. The property comes complete with a large playpark, outdoor pool and plenty of space to roam free.

