The time a guard failed to recognise the Queen: 19 hilarious anecdotes from the royal family

With all the pomp and tradition, the royal family is endlessly fascinating to us, but what do we know about them as people? Thomas Blaikie's book, What A Thing To Say To The Queen: A Collection Of Royal Anecdotes From The House Of Windsor, fills in the gaps.

He has collected hilarious and touching stories about the world's most famous family.

1. © Getty Images The Queen used to collect pepper grinders. One of her favourites, a present from a friend, came from an Italian restaurant in the shape of a plastic waiter. When you turn the head for pepper, it shrieks with a joke Italian accent: "You're breaking my neck!" which the Queen is said to have found most amusing.



2. © Getty Images The late Queen drew up at the Royal Windsor Horse show in 1991 where she was greeted by a guard saying: "Sorry love, you can't come in without a sticker."

Her Majesty, unfazed by the incident, replied: "I think if you check, I will be allowed to come in!" The guard later admitted he thought she was "some old dear" who was lost.



3. © Getty Images As a child, Princess Elizabeth, nicknamed Lilibet, used to ask for Christmas presents from discount chain Woolworths.



4. © Getty Shortly after their marriage the Queen and Prince Philip went to Rome for her birthday. Although she wanted to celebrate with a low-key dinner at a restaurant, Philip organised a grand Embassy party. The Queen was so annoyed with Philip that she didn't speak to him for several days.

5. © Getty Images The Queen's handbag contained good luck charms from her children, including miniature dogs and horses, and family photos. Another reason it never left her side was because it was used as a signalling device. Placed on the table it meant she wished to leave in five minutes. Switched from arm to arm meant she must move on and talk to someone else.



6. © Getty Images Because Prince William is such a fan, a second cake made entirely of McVitie's chocolate biscuits was served at the reception of his wedding to Kate Middleton.



7. © Getty Images Famous for wearing colourful clothing, the Queen once remarked: "I can't wear beige because people won't know who I am."



8. © Getty Images When the Imperial State Crown wasn't available (it is usually on display at the Tower of London), the Queen practised for the State Opening of Parliament with a sack of flour on her head of equivalent weight.



9. © Getty Images "Run him down!" Princess Margaret would order her chauffeur if she saw Tommy Lascelles, her elderly neighbour at Kensington Palace. As the Queen’s private secretary he was against her relationship with divorced Group Captain Peter Townsend. The Princess was forced to give up her lover and blamed Tommy for ruining her life.



10. © Getty Images After arriving in America for a state visit in 1991, the Queen found herself struggling to see over the top of a podium as she delivered her speech. President George Bush Sr had been asked to pull out a small platform for the Queen to stand on. But as he forgot, all the crowd could see was 'a talking hat'.



11. © Getty Images The Queen was lunching at Windsor Castle with racing friends. "Boeing 747," she said as a plane flew overhead. Then she said: "That’s an Airbus." As Windsor is right next to Heathrow, planes can be heard roaring past at all hours. The Queen used to be able to identify each type by its different sound.



12. © Getty Images Charles often takes a nap whilst at dinner parties. Hostesses in the know continue talking and nobody notices. Even two minutes ‘out’ is said to refresh him completely.



13. © Getty Images One Christmas Day, a junior footman thought the Queen was getting up from the table so he removed her chair for her. Unfortunately, she wasn't, and as the Queen went to sit back down she fell straight to the floor. Surprised but unhurt, the Queen was soon as amused as the rest of her family.



14. © Getty Images As a young adult Princess Elizabeth enjoyed a breakfast of bacon and eggs with a cup of tea.



15. © Getty Images The Queen Mother had such a wonderful collection of hats that her attendants would often try them on for fun. She found out and told the staff: "I quite understand if you want to wear my hats and other things, but do try to put them back where you found them!"



16. © Getty Images To avoid arriving late, Prince Philip had given his valet the task of feeding him sandwiches while he drove.



17. © Getty Images "The Queen will be here at teatime," a courtier once told a young Prince Harry at Sandringham. To which he asked: "Who’s the Queen?"



18. © Getty Images A young Princess Elizabeth once poured a bottle of ink over her head in protest because she was bored of writing out columns of verbs in her French lessons.



19. © Getty Images Unfazed by Michael Fagan, the intruder who broke into her bedroom in 1982, the Queen settled into her bed after his removal so that she could enjoy her tea as planned.



