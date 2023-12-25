King Charles pays tribute to 'selfless' volunteers in his Christmas address

If you're too busy peeling potatoes or tucking into Christmas dinner to watch King Charles' Christmas speech, don't fret – we've listened to the whole thing and we're here to give you the rundown of everything the monarch said in his second address as King.
1. He thanks volunteers
Filmed in front of his living tree in Buckingham Palace, King Charles praised the “selfless army” of volunteers serving communities across the country, describing them as the “essential backbone of our society."
King Charles continued that the attendance of volunteers among his coronation guests emphasised the meaning of the historic ceremony, before going on to speak about the Israel-Hamas war.
2. He addressed world conflict
"At a time of increasingly tragic conflict around the world, I pray that we can also do all in our power to protect each other. The words of Jesus seem more than ever relevant: ‘Do to others as you would have them do to you’.”
3. He highlighted environmental issues
The King, who is known for his sustainability efforts, made an environmental mention during his address, too. He said he has found “great inspiration” from the many people who recognise “we must protect the Earth and our natural world”.
4. Spotlight on religion
The Christmas broadcast was written by the King himself and had a strong Christian element, a reflection of the head of state who described himself as a “committed Anglican Christian” during a reception for faith leaders after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
That said, for the second year, the King recognised other faiths, describing how “great religions of the world” celebrated festivals with a special meal, and how it was the responsibility of “people of all faiths and of none” to care for the natural world.
5. Thanking his family
King Charles also noted the hard work of his family members over the course of the year. Footage was shown of he and Camilla visiting a food distribution hub, as well as clips of the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children helping scouts renovate their hut and grounds, as part of The Big Help Out event, during the coronation celebration weekend.
As the films were shown, the King said: “Throughout the year, my family have witnessed how people of all ages are making a difference to their communities.
“This is all the more important at a time of real hardship for many, when we need to build on existing ways to support others less fortunate than ourselves.”
Other highlights of the speech included the Princess Royal and Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attending events, plus Prince William and Princess Kate and their family arriving for the princess’s Westminster Abbey carol concert. The footage ended with Charles’s final coronation day appearance on the palace balcony.
