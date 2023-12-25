Skip to main contentSkip to footer
We watched King Charles' Christmas speech so you don't have to - here's what you need to know
King Charles pays tribute to 'selfless' volunteers in his Christmas address

HELLO! gives you the rundown of King Charles' second speech as monarch

King Charles in front of a Christmas tree
Melanie Macleod
Melanie MacleodWellness Editor
If you're too busy peeling potatoes or tucking into Christmas dinner to watch King Charles' Christmas speech, don't fret – we've listened to the whole thing and we're here to give you the rundown of everything the monarch said in his second address as King.

1. He thanks volunteers

Filmed in front of his living tree in Buckingham Palace, King Charles praised the “selfless army” of volunteers serving communities across the country, describing them as the “essential backbone of our society."

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at St. Mary Magdalene Church Christmas Day church service© Shutterstock
King Charles and Queen Camilla on Christmas Day

King Charles continued that the attendance of volunteers among his coronation guests emphasised the meaning of the historic ceremony, before going on to speak about the Israel-Hamas war.

2. He addressed world conflict

"At a time of increasingly tragic conflict around the world, I pray that we can also do all in our power to protect each other. The words of Jesus seem more than ever relevant: ‘Do to others as you would have them do to you’.”

3. He highlighted environmental issues

The King, who is known for his sustainability efforts, made an environmental mention during his address, too. He said he has found “great inspiration” from the many people who recognise “we must protect the Earth and our natural world”.

PIC BY GEOFF ROBINSON PHOTOGRAPHY 07976 880732. Picture dated December 24th shows King Charles after attending the morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, on Sunday morning.Also in attendance was Princess Anne and Tim Lawrence .© Geoff Robinson
King Charles loves Christmas

4. Spotlight on religion

The Christmas broadcast was written by the King himself and had a strong Christian element, a reflection of the head of state who described himself as a “committed Anglican Christian” during a reception for faith leaders after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

That said, for the second year, the King recognised other faiths, describing how “great religions of the world” celebrated festivals with a special meal, and how it was the responsibility of “people of all faiths and of none” to care for the natural world.

5. Thanking his family

King Charles also noted the hard work of his family members over the course of the year. Footage was shown of he and Camilla visiting a food distribution hub, as well as clips of the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children helping scouts renovate their hut and grounds, as part of The Big Help Out event, during the coronation celebration weekend.

As the films were shown, the King said: “Throughout the year, my family have witnessed how people of all ages are making a difference to their communities.

“This is all the more important at a time of real hardship for many, when we need to build on existing ways to support others less fortunate than ourselves.”

Other highlights of the speech included the Princess Royal and Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh attending events, plus Prince William and Princess Kate and their family arriving for the princess’s Westminster Abbey carol concert. The footage ended with Charles’s final coronation day appearance on the palace balcony.

Read the speech in full below

King Charles' 2023 Christmas Address in full

Read King Charles' 2023 Christmas broadcast in full

“Many of the festivals of the great religions of the world are celebrated with a special meal. A chance for family and friends to come together across generations; the act of sharing food adding to conviviality and togetherness.

“For some, faith will be uppermost in their hearts. For others, it will be the joy of fellowship and the giving of presents. It is also a time when we remember those who are no longer with us and think also of those whose work of caring for others continues, even on this special day.

“This care and compassion we show to others is one of the themes of the Christmas story, especially when Mary and Joseph were offered shelter in their hour of need by strangers, as they waited for Jesus to be born.

“Over this past year my heart has been warmed by countless examples of the imaginative ways in which people are caring for one another – going the extra mile to help those around them simply because they know it is the right thing to do: at work and at home; within and across communities.

“My wife and I were delighted when hundreds of representatives of that selfless army of people – volunteers who serve their communities in so many ways and with such distinction – were able to join us in Westminster Abbey for the coronation earlier this year.

“They are an essential backbone of our society. Their presence meant so much to us both and emphasised the meaning of coronation itself: above all, a call to us all to serve one another; to love and care for all.

“Service also lies at the heart of the Christmas story – the birth of Jesus who came to serve the whole world, showing us by his own example how to love our neighbour as ourselves.

“Throughout the year, my family have witnessed how people of all ages are making a difference to their communities. This is all the more important at a time of real hardship for many, when we need to build on existing ways to support others less fortunate than ourselves.

“Because out of God’s providence we are blessed with much, and it is incumbent on us to use this wisely.

“However, service to others is but one way of honouring the whole of creation which, after all, is a manifestation of the divine. This is a belief shared by all religions.

“To care for this creation is a responsibility owned by people of all faiths and of none. We care for the Earth for the sake of our children’s children.

“During my lifetime I have been so pleased to see a growing awareness of how we must protect the Earth and our natural world as the one home which we all share.

“I find great inspiration now from the way so many people recognise this – as does the Christmas story, which tells us that angels brought the message of hope first to shepherds. These were people who lived simply amongst others of God’s creatures. Those close to nature were privileged that night.

“And at a time of increasingly tragic conflict around the World, I pray that we can also do all in our power to protect each other. The words of Jesus seem more than ever relevant: ‘Do to others as you would have them do to you.’

“Such values are universal, drawing together our Abrahamic family of religions, and other belief systems, across the Commonwealth and wider world. They remind us to imagine ourselves in the shoes of our neighbours, and to seek their good as we would our own.

“So on this Christmas Day, my heart and my thanks go to all who are serving one another; all who are caring for our common home; and all who see and seek the good of others, not least the friend we do not yet know. In this way, we bring out the best in ourselves.

“I wish you a Christmas of ‘peace on Earth and goodwill to all’, today and always.”

