King Charles reunites with family to attend church on Christmas Eve at Sandringham

King Charles experienced a family reunion as Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence joined him in attendance for the morning service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham Norfolk.

His Majesty walked through the countryside towards the church accompanied by Sir Timothy, while the Princess Royal and Queen Camilla looked deep in conversation as they followed behind.

© Geoff Robinson Sir Timothy Laurence, Princess Anne joined King Charles and Queen Camilla at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk

As people stopped to see the King on his journey to the 16th-century church, historically frequented by royals, his majesty was sure to smile and wave. Wearing a long brown coat over his grey pinstripe suit and light blue tie, the King carried an umbrella alongside him for the downcast weather.

The King took the time to speak to some locals within the area who had come out to see him on his way to the church. It looked as though he was enjoying the conversation as he chuckled with the locals.

© Geoff Robinson King Charles laughs as he speaks to locals

Meanwhile, Princess Anne stood out in a bright red coat and hat over a pleated skirt, and Camilla opted for a more subdued dark brown coat and hat.

This will be the King's second Christmas at Sandringham, where he will be joined by his eldest son Prince William and his family. However, it seems that his second son Prince Harry will not join them for the festivities.

People across the country will no doubt look forward to the King's Speech on Christmas Day, his second since becoming the reigning monarch last year. Yet this year his majesty will break from royal tradition

The King, who last year gave the annual address from St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, will speak to the nation from Buckingham Palace this year. The speech will take place in the beautiful Centre Room, which has seen countless senior royals gather ahead of their appearances on the balcony. The Centre Room will be decorated with a stunning Christmas tree.

In a festive first, this year the Christmas tree will be a living tree, decorated with sustainable decorations including hand-turned wood, dried oranges, brown glass, pinecones, and paper. This feels fitting given his majesty has been outspoken about his love for nature and making environmentally friendly decisions.

The Christmas tree will be replanted after the broadcast, keeping in with the King's eco-friendly ethos.

The King's speech will take place at 3pm on Christmas Day, reflecting the year that has passed.

