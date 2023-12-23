King Charles’ Christmas speech to include festive royal first

King Charles' second Christmas speech as reigning Monarch will break royal tradition in the most festive way.

The annual address will be delivered by His Royal Highness from a beautiful Centre Room inside Buckingham Palace that has been decorated with the most decadent Christmas tree, which, for the first time, is a living tree.

The monarch's Christmas tree sees a change in tradition

The decorations couldn't be more fitting for the climate-conscious King, as they are sustainable and include hand-turned wood, dried oranges, brown glass, pinecones, and paper. The Christmas tree will be replanted after the broadcast.

King Charles is an avid environmental campaigner so it comes as no surprise that his festive fir encompasses an element of sustainability.

This will also be the first time the King has recorded his Christmas address at Buckingham Palace as last year it took place inside the walls of St George's Chapel, in Windsor Castle.

The King's Christmas address will take place at 3pm on Christmas Day and will reflect on the year gone by. The broadcast has been filmed with the King standing up in the Centre Room which has seen countless senior royals gather in ahead of their appearances on the balcony.

© WPA Pool The King has had a monumentous year

A snapshot from the address shows the Queen Victoria Memorial form an epic backdrop to the festive occasion.

Featured on the table next to His Majesty is a potpourri bowl with a gilt metal cover. According to the Palace, the piece is "almost certainly" acquired by George IV, and is currently held by the Royal Collection. The piece is a circular tazza-shaped bowl of Japanese lacquered wood.

© Getty Charles is known for his passion towards the environment

The King will spend Christmas day surrounded by his family at Sandringham where he will be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales with their royal brood in tow. According to ITV's royal editor, Chris Ship, the Queen has invited her children and grandchildren to have Christmas lunch with the royals this year for the first time.

Camilla is the mother to Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes from her previous marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles.