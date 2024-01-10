Princess Anne receives incredible welcome to Sri Lanka - best photos from her royal visit

The Princess Royal was given a warm welcome as she stepped off the plane in Sri Lanka for an official visit.

Princess Anne, 73, and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, 68, were greeted by traditional dancers at Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake on Wednesday afternoon.

Drummers serenaded the couple as they were met by the British High Commissioner to the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka, His Excellency Mr. Andrew Patrick and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sri Lanka, His Excellency Mr. Ali Sabry.

Watch the moment below…

WATCH: Princess Anne greeted by traditional dancers in Sri Lanka

Princess Anne and Sir Tim are on a three-day visit to Sri Lanka at the request of the Foreign Office to mark the UK’s bilateral relations with the nation.

The couple took a domestic flight to Katunayake from Colombo after flying commercial to Sri Lanka from the UK.

See all the best photos from the Princess Royal's trip in the gallery below.

Day One

© ISHARA S. KODIKARA Princess Anne, dressed in a camel blazer, cobalt blue blouse and cream trousers, carried her own luggage off the plane.



© ISHARA S. KODIKARA She appeared to give the traditional Sri Lankan greeting by pressing the palm of her hands together and slightly bowing her head.



© ISHARA S. KODIKARA Andrew Patrick, British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, who was among the dignitaries to formally welcome the Princess said: "This visit is the best possible way to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations with Sri Lanka."

© ISHARA S. KODIKARA Anne will undertake engagements and meet local communities and faith groups in the capital Colombo, the city of Kandy in the centre of Sri Lanka, and Jaffna on the northern tip of the country, home to many of the country’s Tamil community, from Wednesday to Friday. Mr Patrick added: "That’s the aim, to show her as much of the country, as much of the diversity as we can, and we think it’s the first visit by a member of the royal family to Jaffna, certainly in many many years, so that will be historic."

© ISHARA S. KODIKARA Anne, who accessorised with wrap-around sunglasses and a gold disc necklace, was pictured signing the golden book upon her arrival at Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake.

