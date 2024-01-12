Princess Anne looks on as husband Timothy Laurence smashes a coconut to 'banish bad luck' during last day of royal tour

Princess Anne watched her husband, Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence smash a coconut on the floor on the last day of their royal tour to Sri Lanka on Friday.

The couple were visiting Vajira Pillayar Kovi, a Hindu Temple when Timothy hurled the fruit to the ground which is symbolic of getting rid of bad luck and welcoming better fortunes in Hindu culture. As the coconut hit the floor a spray of water covered the nearby press and he threw his hands up in amazement.

Princess Anne receives spectacular welcome in Sri Lanka

The royal duo visited the temple to receive a blessing from the chief priest, Sachithanantha Kurukal and were clad in flower garlands of jasmine and rose flowers and draped in a dazzling red and gold silk scarf. They also were each given a pottu - a coloured dot - in the middle of their forehead.

© Alamy Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence smashes a coconut, a ritual believed to banish bad luck, during a visit to Vajira Pillayar Kovil Hindu temple in Colombo, Sri Lanka

They had a truly royal welcome as they entered the temple with a performance from a troop of female dancers and vibrant musical instruments which created a lively cacophony from the drums and a Nadaswaram, which is an oboe-like instrument.

© Alamy Anne watched as Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence hurled the fruit to the ground, sending a spray of coconut water over the nearby press and he threw his hands up in amazement

After entering the temple, they stood before a shrine to Lord Ganesh and touched an offering of fruit – including pomegranates, mangoes, and bananas – betel leaves and a garland of jasmine flowers for the deity.

© Alamy he Princess Royal was presented with a garland upon her arrival to visit to Vajira Pillayar Kovil Hindu temple

It was at the shrine where Chief Priest Sachithanantha Kurukal performed the 'pooja' or blessing. Anne and Timothy then toured the impeccable venue, getting a glimpse at several shrines to various Hindu gods.

© Alamy The couple received a rapturous welcome when they arrived at Vajira Pillayar Kovil, a Hindu temple in the Sri Lankan capital, to receive a blessing from the chief priest

As they headed outside, the Princess and Timothy paid a visit to the sacred cows kept onsite and fed them a hearty feast of vegetation. The animals are revered in Hinduism and looked more than happy to oblige when the couple offered them a snack.

© Getty The couple are on their third and last day of their royal tour

This visit overseas was extra special for Anne, as it was the first she made within her new role as president of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission. Anne was given her new role during Remembrance Day Weekend last year, succeeding the Duke of Kent who had held the position since 1970.

© Getty Outside they were offered the chance to feed sacred cows, a revered animal in Hinduism, and Anne held some vegetation as they munched away

At the CGWC’s Jawatta Cemetery in Colombo, The Princess Royal took part in a short remembrance service to pay respects to service personnel from Sri Lanka and the Commonwealth countries. The majority served in WWII and are buried at the graveyard.

A bugler played the Last Post before a minute’s silence was observed and the princess laid a wreath of poppies with a handwritten card that read: "We will remember them", and signed: "Anne".