Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence visits wife Princess Anne in hospital following head injury
Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence visits wife Princess Anne in hospital following head injury

The Princess Royal's devoted husband is by his wife's side

Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence look on as Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives at RAF Northolt on September 13, 2022 in London© Getty
Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence visited his wife Princess Anne at Southmead Hospital on Tuesday, where she remains hospitalised after reportedly being injured by a horse at her Gatcombe estate over the weekend.

The Princess Royal, 73, is believed to have suffered minor injuries to her head and a concussion after being kicked by a horse on Sunday evening. Following the incident, Anne was admitted to the south-west England Hospital, which is a major trauma centre. 

Sir Timothy Laurence visits Princess Anne in hospital

Sir Timothy arrived by car at the main entrance of Southmead Hospital, north Bristol, shortly after midday on Tuesday where he and Anne are expected to eat lunch together.

The royal drove himself to the hospital© Getty
The royal drove himself to the hospital

An onlooker told HELO!: "Sir Timothy Laurence entered Southmead Hospital around midday on Tuesday and his arrival went relatively unnoticed by visitors in the lobby. 

Sir Tim was greeted by hospital staff upon his arrival© Getty
Sir Tim was greeted by hospital staff upon his arrival

"He was greeted with a handshake from members of hospital staff who walked him through the foyer and took him to Princess Anne’s bedside. He was seen carrying a large blue hold-all, presumably of Anne’s things for her ongoing treatment after suffering a concussion."

Anne arrived at the hospital on Sunday via an air ambulance which collected her from her Gatcombe Park estate where the incident took place.

Sir Tim Laurence had lunch with the Princess at the hospital© Getty
Sir Timothy Laurence had lunch with the Princess at the hospital

News of Anne's accident was shared on Monday. 

The statement read: "The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening. Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.

Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence arrives at Southmead Hospital in Bristol where the Princess Royal is being treated after she 'sustained minor injuries and concussion' following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate on Sunday evening© Getty
Sir Timothy is expected to have lunch with his wife

"The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to The Princess for a speedy recovery."

It's understood that Sir Timothy and Anne's children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall were on the estate at the time of the incident. Sir Timothy accompanied his wife as she was taken to hospital. 

A palace spokesperson revealed that Her Royal Highness' hospital stay is merely precautionary and that she is "recovering well." They added that Anne is "in a comfortable condition and is being kept in hospital as a precautionary measure for further observation".

