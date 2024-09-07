King Charles and Queen Camilla giggle away Braemar Games - all the photos

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been enjoying a weekend of sports as they attended the Braemar Gathering in the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on Saturday 7 September to watch the Highland Games.
The Braemar Gathering is one of the most prominent and well-attended of all the Highland Games, traditionally held on the first Saturday of September. While the Gatherings have been held for over 900 years, the current version of the event has taken place every year since 1832, with Queen Victoria attending in 1848.
Read on for the best moments from royal attendance at Braemar over the years...