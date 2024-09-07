King Charles and Queen Camilla giggle away Braemar Games - all the photos

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been enjoying a weekend of sports as they attended the Braemar Gathering in the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on Saturday 7 September to watch the Highland Games.

The Braemar Gathering is one of the most prominent and well-attended of all the Highland Games, traditionally held on the first Saturday of September. While the Gatherings have been held for over 900 years, the current version of the event has taken place every year since 1832, with Queen Victoria attending in 1848.

© Mark Cuthbert A traditional outfit The King cut a distinguished figure in a traditional kilt, and a bespoke silver sporran, which functions as a pocket for the kilt.

© Getty Scottish style Queen Camilla wore a feather-patterned crepe silk shirt from Cordings, and complemented her outfit with a hat with two pheasant feathers on it, perhaps a nod to the hunting and shooting activities often carried out by the royal family in Scotland.

© Getty The Queen was presented with a small bouquet of white heather, symbolising protection and good luck.

© Getty A joyful day The royal couple shared a smile as they settled in to watch the Games.

© Getty Sporting prowess Events include the caber toss, a feat of strength where larch trees, sometimes over 20 feet long, are thrown end over end, tug o' war, throwing of hammers, pipe bands and highland dancing.

© Getty Military fanfare The King stands as a military procession passes by.

© Getty Royal duties The King presents a victorious athlete with a cup.

Read on for the best moments from royal attendance at Braemar over the years...

© Getty Sibling smiles Princess Anne shares a joke with her brother last year, wearing a vibrant red outfit.

© Getty Grandmother-grandson bonding A young Prince William watches the Games with his late grandmother in 2005.

© Getty Tug o' war The late Queen and Prince Philip, then-Prince Charles and Camilla look on with laughter as their Balmoral team competes in the tug o' war.

© Getty We are amused The late Queen and then-Prince Charles were brought to tears when watching the children's sack race at the 2012 Braemar Gathering.

© Getty A regal princess The late Princess Diana also attended the Highland Games at Braemar in 1981, choosing to wear a tartan dress in honour of the day.

LISTEN: Inside Norway's royal wedding