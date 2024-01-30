Sarah Ferguson's second cancer diagnosis 'is a lot to deal with' - exclusive

The Duchess of York is continuing to work as she after being diagnosed with malignant melanoma, a form of skin cancer, it has been revealed.

Sarah, 64, received a second "distressing" diagnosis two days into the new year after spending much of last year recovering from breast cancer.

She shared her news publicly after spending a few weeks recuperating at the exclusive Mayrlife clinic in Austria, which is her "haven", according to friends. Now, back in Windsor, surrounded by her beloved family, Sarah is determined this latest setback will not slow her down.

As her daughters Princesses Beatrice, 35, and Eugenie, 34, rally round, allowing her to spend plenty of time with her grandchildren, Sarah exclusively tells HELLO!: "They support me through thick and thin, not least my recent illness. We call each other 'The Tripod' because we prop each other up, come what may."

A friend also tells HELLO!: "She is one of the most resilient people I have ever known. She just gets on with things and that’s how she's approaching this whole situation.

"A second diagnosis is a lot to deal with for anyone, but she won't let it stop her writing or her charity work or anything that she wants to do. She's home and the girls and Andrew [Sarah's ex-husband the Duke of York] are being amazing. She's with the grandchildren.

"She's been overwhelmed with how lovely everyone has been. It has really buoyed her up."

Author Sarah, is also working on her third novel, following on from the success of Her Heart for a Compass and A Most Intriguing Lady.

"Writing is her escape," the friend tells us. "She's working hard and hasn't stopped."

