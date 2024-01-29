King Charles leaves hospital after prostate operation

King Charles has been discharged from hospital following treatment for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The palace said in a statement: "The King was this afternoon discharged from hospital following planned medical treatment and has rescheduled forthcoming public engagements to allow for a period of private recuperation.

"His Majesty would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit, and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days."

Charles, 75, was pictured leaving the London Clinic in Marylebone alongside his wife, Queen Camilla, after spending three days in the private hospital.

The monarch was dressed in a dark coat over a white shirt and a patterned, while Camilla wore a black caped coat over a blue dress.

The couple smiled and waved before departing in a waiting car to return

The exact nature of the King's treatment for an enlarged prostate has not been disclosed by the palace.

Charles was diagnosed with the benign condition on 17 January while staying at Birkhall, Aberdeenshire, after going for a check-up because he was experiencing symptoms.

He is understood to have wanted to share the news to encourage other men to get themselves checked.

It comes after the King's daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, was discharged from the same London hospital on Monday after 14 days following abdominal surgery.

Kensington Palace said in a statement: "The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.

"The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided.

"The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

Charles visited his daughter-in-law’s bedside after being admitted himself on Friday 26 January, on the 11th day of Kate's stay.

The exact details of the Princess's condition have not been revealed but the palace said previously it was not cancer-related.

