Sarah Ferguson shares touching message after surprise Easter appearance with King Charles

Sarah, Duchess of York wished her fans a happy Easter after stepping out and making a surprise appearance with King Charles and other members of the royal family on Easter Sunday.

The Duchess, who last joined the royals for the traditional Easter Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle in 1991, took to Instagram to share a beautiful throwback photo of herself surrounded by a backdrop of faux flowers, bunny rabbits, and the like.

"Happy Easter!" she wrote. "Let's share light and laughter and colour this Easter. What traditions will everyone be celebrating today?"

The mother of Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie was quickly inundated with well wishes from her followers, with many complimenting Sarah on her appearance earlier that day, saying it was "lovely" to see the "beautiful" Duchess out.

Sarah, 64, looked typically stylish for the family church outing, wearing a bright green tweed coat dress by Italian fashion house Dolce and Gabbana.

The knee-length ensemble, featuring a round neck, three-quarter-length sleeves, and a line of buttons adorning the front, showcased her affinity for blending classic styles with contemporary fashion elements.

© Getty Images The Duchess turned heads in a vibrant green coat dress on Easter Sunday

Sarah was pictured with her ex-husband Prince Andrew; the friendly exes live together at Royal Lodge just down the road from Windsor Castle and have been doing so since their divorce in 1996.

She was also spotted chatting to Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence, while other royals in attendance included the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and their 16-year-old son, James, Earl of Wessex.

King Charles and Queen Camilla led the royal party, arriving in a state Bentley. The King, 75, appeared in high spirits as he made his first major public appearance since his cancer diagnosis was announced in February.

© Getty Sarah was pictured with Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Sir Timothy Laurence after the service

Camilla, meanwhile, also looked radiant in a regal emerald green coat dress by Anna Valentine which she paired with a matching Philip Treacy hat and black suede boots.

In a break with tradition, the King took part in a short walkabout after the service, greeting members of the public outside the castle who had come to greet the monarch.

© Getty Images Charles and Camilla appeared in great spirits at the Sunday service

When asked whether his public appearance was a positive sign, a palace spokesperson later said: "As can be seen, the King has responded to treatment very encouragingly over past weeks and his doctors were thus able to adjust their guidance slightly on what His Majesty is now able to undertake, including attendance at the Easter service and greeting well-wishers who had kindly turned out to show their support.

"To be clear, His Majesty's treatment continues and caution is of course the watchword, but as diary plans are evolved towards summer, we hope to see more of these carefully-calibrated steps towards the resumption of some public-facing duties for the King, with adjustments made where necessary.

LISTEN: Inside Princess Kate's private lunch with King Charles before her cancer announcement

"Nothing will be confirmed until nearer the time, plans remain in flux and are subject to medical guidance, but there is great hope and optimism from both doctors and the patient.

"While HM has of course been undertaking all his official duties in private, and has been photographed at a number of smaller Palace engagements, hopefully today has offered wider public reassurance that His Majesty is doing well and that the road ahead is looking very positive."