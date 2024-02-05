Prince William in regular contact with King Charles following cancer diagnosis

The Prince of Wales was personally told by his father King Charles about his recent cancer diagnosis. HELLO! understands that Prince William is in regular contact with his father following the news.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer after doctors found a separate issue while he was in hospital being treated for an enlarged prostate.

© Getty King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer

The Palace have not confirmed the type but have said it is not prostate cancer. In a statement released on Monday evening, the Palace said: "His Majesty has been treated for benign prostate enlargement.

It was during this intervention that a separate issue of concern was noted and subsequently diagnosed as a form of cancer. This second condition will now receive appropriate treatment.

"No further details are being shared at this stage, but His Majesty is receiving expert care and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

King Charles diagnosed with cancer

The statement added: "His Majesty is grateful to his medical team for their expert care and swift intervention, is wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

The monarch, 75, is also believed to have notified his younger son, Prince Harry, about his shock health news before he announced it to the world.

According to a source close to Harry, the Duke, who is based in California with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, is expected to travel to the UK in the coming days to visit his father.

The King has personally told his sons Prince Harry and Prince William

The news comes hours after Kensington Palace revealed Prince William will be resuming his royal duties this week. The royal, 41, temporarily stepped back from public duties to look after his wife Princess Kate – who is recovering from surgery - and their three children.

The Palace added that the Prince of Wales will conduct an investiture at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, and he will also attend the London Air Ambulance annual fundraising gala in central London later that evening.

