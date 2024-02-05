Prince Harry preparing to travel to UK to visit King Charles amid cancer diagnosis

The Duke of Sussex is preparing to travel to the UK over the next few days to visit his father King Charles, who has just been diagnosed with cancer, a source close to Prince Harry has said.

"The Duke did speak with his father about his diagnosis," the source said. "He will be traveling to the UK to see His Majesty in the coming days."

HELLO! understands that Charles, 75, personally notified his younger son Harry, 39, of his shock health news before announcing it to the world via a Buckingham Palace statement on Monday evening.

WATCH: The King has been diagnosed with cancer

The statement read: "During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

© Getty The pair have had a strained relationship over the years

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."