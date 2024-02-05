Prince William to return to work this week amid Princess Kate's recovery at Windsor home

Prince William will return to work this week for the first time since 11 January.

The royal, 41, temporarily stepped back from public duties to look after his wife Princess Kate and their three children, Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

© Getty Prince William is set to return to work this week

HELLO! understands that he will carry out a small number of engagements while continuing to spend time with Kate and their family at home. Aides have said the couple will not travel overseas in the coming months.

It's been one week since Kensington Palace announced that Princess Kate had left hospital and returned to her home after undergoing major abdominal surgery.

She was admitted to the London Clinic – the same private hospital where King Charles underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate – for a planned operation on 16 January.

In a statement, the Palace said: "The Princess of Wales has returned home to Windsor to continue her recovery from surgery. She is making good progress.

"The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

© Getty Princess Kate has been recuperating at home

The future Queen is not expected to return to official duties until after Easter. Kate's team are in close contact with all the organisations of which she is patron and are also taking updates from her key work projects, including the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, as they look ahead to her return to work.

Meanwhile, also on hand to help out are Kate's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, whose Berkshire home is just a 45-minute drive from Windsor.

The Princess was last seen publicly when she and Prince William and their children attended church on Christmas Day with the royal family.

