King Charles is all smiles on first post-hospital outing as he joins Queen Camilla at church

King Charles was all smiles on Sunday as he appeared to be in high spirits for his first public outing since being discharged from hospital.

The King, 75, stepped out beside his wife, Queen Camilla, 76, smiling and waving to the public as the couple walked to St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk, on Sunday morning.

Charles looked smart in grey suit trousers and his beloved camel-coloured coat, which he paired with brown suede boots. Camilla embodied effortless sophistication in a dark brown coat, a vibrant printed silk scarf and a fur-lined hat as she and her husband took a brisk walk.

© Joe Giddens - PA Images King Charles appeared to be in high spirits after his surgery

The monarch was discharged from The London Clinic on Monday, where he received medical treatment for an enlarged prostate.

While exact details of the King's treatment have not been disclosed, it is understood that Charles underwent a corrective procedure for the benign condition last week.

© Joe Giddens - PA Images The King was discharged from hopsital on Monday

It has since been reported that he could take up to a month off from public duties as he recuperates from his surgery.

Despite his recent hospital admission, the King appears well and unfazed by his treatment, quickly returning to his usual Sunday ritual of attending Church in Sandringham with his wife. Get the inside scoop on the monarch's hospital stay in the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast below...

"He is probably the fittest man of his age I know," Camilla formerly said of her husband.

"He'll walk and walk and walk. He's like a mountain goat, he leaves everybody miles behind," she revealed on BBC Radio 5 Live's The Emma Barnett Show in 2020.

© Max Mumby/Indigo King Charles III and Queen Camilla attended the Sunday service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene

Indeed, King Charles' fitness at 75 is no doubt a credit to his health. The King is said to follow a military-style exercise regime known as the 5BX Plan (five basic exercises).

The daily program features a range of movements, including push-ups, sit-ups, back extensions and running on the spot - and takes just 12 minutes per day.

© Getty Charles seemed in good spirits as he left the hospital

While he most likely hasn't returned to the gym just yet, earlier this week, Camilla said her husband was “doing his best” following his release from hospital as she opened a cancer support centre at the Royal Free Hospital in London.

Charles is understood to have wanted to share the news of his enlarged prostate to encourage other men to get themselves checked.