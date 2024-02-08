Queen Camilla reveals King Charles is 'doing extremely well' during first public engagement since cancer treatment

Queen Camilla has shared an update on King Charles' health during her first public engagement since news of his cancer diagnosis was revealed.

Her Majesty attended a Musical Evening at Salisbury Cathedral on Thursday evening, to celebrate the work of local charities including The Wiltshire Bobby Van Trust, The Wiltshire Air Ambulance, and Community First – Youth Action Wiltshire, as well as the regimental charities of The Grenadier Guards and The Rifles.

Queen Camilla arrives at first public engagement since King Charles' cancer news

Talking to Ben Abbott, 40, a critical care paramedic with Wiltshire Air Ambulance, Her Majesty confessed: "Well, he’s doing extremely well under the circumstances, he’s very touched by all the letters and the messages the public have been sending from everywhere – that’s very cheering."

© WPA Pool Queen Camilla hands her umbrella to an aide as she arrives to a Musical Evening at Salisbury Cathedral

As a patron of the aforementioned organisations, the appearance is close to Camilla's heart. Upon her arrival, Her Majesty was reported to be on good form as she arrived in wind and rain.

For the occasion, Camilla donned a beautifully crisp white coat dress that fell to her calves. As for footwear, she opted for weather-appropriate black suede-heeled boots that matched the black trim on the umbrella she was carrying as she entered the cathederal.

© WPA Pool The Queen was all smiles as she arrived

Shortly after her arrival, she was received by The Lord Lieutenant before being introduced to the Reverend Canon Anna Macham.

She then had a short reception meeting with local dignitaries and frontline staff from the charities.

© Chris Jackson Queen Camilla shakes hands with a representative of the regimental charities

Award-winning concert pianist Rupert Egerton-Smith along with the Directors of Music from the Bands of The Grenadier Guards and The Rifles will meet with Camilla ahead of taking to the stage for their performances. The musical evening was hosted by Paul Martin who presents BBC’s Flog It!.

© Chris Jackson Camilla is greeted by The Rt Revd Stephen Lake, 79th Bishop of Salisbury upon her arrival at a musical evening at Salisbury Cathedral

The evening out marks Camilla's first public engagement since the news broke that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer.

Buckingham Palace announced the news with an official statement which was shared on the official social media channels for the King.

A timeline of King Charles' recent health journey Wednesday 17th January - Buckingham Palace announces the King, 75, is to have treatment for a benign enlarged prostate and will be admitted to hospital in a few days. Thursday 25th January - The King carried out behind-the-scenes official duties at Sandringham House. The King arrives back in London from Norfolk ready for his treatment. Friday 26th January - The King is admitted to the London Clinic for treatment for an enlarged prostate and also visits Princess Kate, who is recovering in the same hospital. Monday 29th January - The King is discharged from hospital and waves at well-wishers. Wednesday 31st January - Camilla says the King is "getting on, doing his best" as she opened a Maggie's cancer support centre at the Royal Free Hospital in London. Sunday 4th February - The King and Queen attend church in Sandringham, with Charles waving at well-wishers. Monday 5th February - At 6pm, Buckingham Palace announces the King has a form of cancer - but not prostate cancer - and has started treatment as an outpatient. He will not carry out public-facing duties, but will carry on with behind-the-scenes state business and official papers.

It read: "His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

© Chris Jackson Queen Camilla takes a moment of reflection at The Salisbury font, designed by British water sculptor William Pye

The statement continued: "The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

While Buckingham Palace have not confirmed the type, they have said it is not prostate cancer.