Queen Camilla is now allowed to travel with her own royal doctor – just like King Charles

The royal family’s medical team has been a hot topic of discussion since both the Princess of Wales and King Charles were admitted to the same hospital for planned surgeries.

And while some details will always remain a mystery, in the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, photographers Arthur Edwards and James Whatling - who have been snapping the family for 50 and 25 years, respectively - have given an insight into what happens behind the scenes when it comes to the royals’ health.

© Getty Queen Camilla now travels with her own royal doctor

As the Sun’s royal photographer, Arthur has accompanied the royals on many overseas tours. And he has had to personally turn to the royal doctors, who he praises endlessly, for help. Most recently, during Charles and Camilla’s royal tour in Kenya, the Queen travelled for the very first time with her own private doctor, something she didn’t have before.

“The King has always travelled with a doctor,” he told co-hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths and HELLO!’s royal editor Emily Nash.

© Getty During their last tour, the couple travelled with two doctors

“And now Camilla is our Queen, she has a doctor as well. On the recent trip to Kenya there was a professor and another senior doctor,” he explains.

The doctors are well equipped for any sort of emergency - as Arthur explains: “They travel with a huge bag, which has got a defibrillator in it, and every possible pill. I know, because many times I've had to take advantage of those pills.”

