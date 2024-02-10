King Charles shares 'heartfelt thanks' as he breaks silence after cancer diagnosis

Following the news that His Majesty The King has been diagnosed with cancer at the age of 75, a statement has been released directly from King Charles sharing his heartfelt thanks to the public.

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," he said in a statement released Saturday 10 February.

"As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement."

He continued: "It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."

While the monarch has been forthcoming with his medical issues with the public, he has decided to keep what kind of cancer he has as private.

© Max Mumby/Indigo King Charles III attends the Sunday service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on 4 February 2024

In an honest discussion on A Right Royal Podcast, HELLO!’s Royal Editor Emily Nash spoke about the reasons that Charles would want to keep his diagnosis to himself for the time being. “First and foremost this is a recent diagnosis,” she explained. "We know that he was only really telling family and friends in the days before the wider announcement. And I think it’s understandable that he needs time to get his head around it, to get to grips with his treatment plan, and have everything in place before talking more about it.

"I think it’s enough to say that he has cancer for people to understand the seriousness of his condition and that he isn’t going to carry out public-facing engagements for a while. They had to explain it while also retaining some privacy for him as an individual."

Royal journalist Robert Jobson praised the King for his transparency on the podcast, saying: "I think he’s been very transparent about his procedure for his prostate. He’s a human being, he’s entitled to his privacy for health. But equally what this can do is increase speculation.

When the news of the King's cancer diagnosis came about, a statement from the Palace read: "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual. The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.

"He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible. His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

Since the shock announcement, a cancer charity has revealed that its seen a 'King Charles effect', with a surge in visits to its website following the monarch's diagnosis.

Macmillan Cancer Support said Charles’s honesty about his cancer diagnosis meant its information and support pages saw 48,304 hits on the day the news broke, resulting in a 42% increase on the same day last year.