A Right Royal Podcast: King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis

Welcome back to another episode of A Right Royal Podcast, where host Emmy Griffiths is joined by HELLO!’s Royal Editor Emily Nash to discuss the shocking news that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer shortly after being admitted to hospital for treatment for an enlarged prostate.

MORE: What Prince William will be known as once he becomes King - details

The news has no doubt rocked the royal family, with Prince Harry flying from California to visit his father in a whirlwind 24-hour visit, while Prince William kept up appearances at a recent air ambulance event with Tom Cruise - but what does the Charles’ diagnosis mean for the royal family, will he be able to continue his duties, and how have those closest to him reacted to the troubling news?

Listen to A Right Royal Podcast here

A Right Royal Podcast: inside King Charles' cancer diagnosis

We sit down with our very own Royal Editor, Emily, who discusses why specifics of King Charles’ cancer diagnosis are being kept secret, why King Charles’ duties won’t be reduced following cancer diagnosis - and fills Emmy in about what exactly a Regency is, and if one will be put into place following King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

© Getty The King was diagnosed with cancer following a hospital stay

The pair are then joined by royal journalist and author Robert Jobson, who shares his thoughts on Prince Harry flying from the USA to visit his dad, and why the visit would have had something of a mixed response from the royal family, as well as how Prince William is holding up the fort - and how Queen Camilla’s is doing following her husband’s diagnosis.