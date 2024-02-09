Princess Eugenie's subtle mark of respect to King Charles amid cancer diagnosis

It's been a distressing week for the royal family, due to the upsetting news that King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer.

Members of the clan, including Prince Harry and Princess Beatrice, rushed to be by the side of the monarch during his difficult time, with Queen Camilla delivering updates on how her husband is coping and Prince William thanking the public for their support.

Princess Eugenie showed her respect for her uncle during his ill health, too. While the King's niece did not visit him during his first round of treatment, the royal is clearly thinking of her uncle, staying silent on social media despite a happy family occasion taking place.

© Getty Princess Eugenie is being considerate of her uncle

Friday marks Eugenie's son August's third birthday, and while the royal normally takes to Instagram to share a cute dedication to her young son, this year Eugenie shied away from posting – perhaps as a sign of respect for the King.

Her mother, Sarah Ferguson, also failed to acknowledge August's birthday – and has been silent on social media since the news of King Charles' cancer broke, though she did urge her brother-in-law to "keep fighting on" when she took to the stage in Palm Beach, Florida on Wednesday.

While Eugenie made sure to remain respectful of her uncle, she did step out following his diagnosis for a dinner date with friend and Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend, Cressida Bonas, earlier this week.

The photographs, published by Mail Online, show the pair hugging as they left a pub in London's Notting Hill earlier this week.

© Getty Cressida Bonas and Princess Eugenie are longtime friends

Princess Eugenie is certainly deserving of support from her friends at the moment, with her mother and uncle's ill health sure to be impacting her.

As for little Augie's birthday, we're sure Eugenie, her husband Jack and their other son, Ernest, had a lovely time celebrating the special day. Last year the young family visited the zoo, with Eugenie sharing an adorable video of August tottering around the enclosures, captioned: "Happy 2nd Birthday to our boy Augie. You are our world's greatest joy. Keep dancing and smiling my angel."

Eugenie posted about August's birthday last year View post on Instagram

While she is yet to post about her son's birthday, Eugenie is known for taking her time to post about special occasions – including her mother's birthday, when she left it until 11:30 pm to acknowledge the big day, writing: "Half an hour left to go of October 15th 2022 but better late than never.. Happy Birthday my dear mumsy!"

We'll keep waiting until midnight to see if the royal marks her firstborn's birthday.