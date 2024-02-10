Why the King was ‘enormously touched’ by Prince Harry’s trip to the UK

Royal fans were touched when - just hours after it was confirmed to the public that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer - his son Prince Harry flew from California to London to see his dad during the troubling time.

The father and son only spent a very short time together at Clarence House before Charles went to Sandringham by helicopter, with Harry leaving to return to his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Archie and Lilibet in the USA. However, our Royal Editor Emily Nash opened up about why Prince Harry’s efforts would have meant much to His Majesty.

Speaking on HELLO!’s A Right Royal Podcast, she explained: “What I’ve been told is that the King would have been enormously touched by Harry’s gesture, and it was very much Harry’s decision.

© Getty Prince Harry was in the UK for 25 hours

“Let’s not forget, this is a son who hasn’t spent any meaningful time with his father in more than a year, and however difficult their relationship has been, something like this makes you put that to one side and focus on reconnecting and I think that’s only to be praised, and it’s something that the King absolutely would have welcomed.”

She added: “But I do think that this is not the situation where they can really build bridges. It’s something that’s really going to need some time but nevertheless, a really nice moment and good to see Harry back here. He was only on the ground for 25 hours in the UK but hopefully it will pave the way for more contact.”

Indeed, Royal expert and journalist Robert Hardman told HELLO! that the King would "love" reconciliation with his son during another recent podcast episode, explaining: “The King's] an optimist, he's not confrontational. I think he's very much of the mindset that things can get back together, and that [they] can make things work. I think he would like that.”

© Samir Hussein Harry flew back to London to see his dad

He added: "There are certain things that are non-negotiable. [Harry and Meghan] can't be half royal, you can't be in sometimes, and out. But I think a workable relationship could evolve. I'm sure [Charles] would love that.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Charles was diagnosed with cancer after a visit to hospital for surgery on an enlarged prostate. The statement read: “During The King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

© WPA Pool Prince Harry lives in California with his wife, Meghan

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”