Meghan Markle's full relationship history - from Steve Lepore to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is currently out in Canada with her husband Prince Harry, as the pair visit Vancouver ahead of its hosting of the Invictus Games in 2025.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are now happily married, Meghan didn't find happiness on the first time with the mum-of-two having gone several relationships and even walking down the aisle before finding her true 'Prince Charming'. Want to know all about Meghan's dating history? Scroll down to find out more…

Steve Lepore

© Getty Images Steve (left) was a college basketball player

Meghan's first boyfriend was basketball star Steve Lepore, with the pair meeting in her first year at Northwestern University in Chicago. The couple only dated for five months, with their romance being dashed when Steve accepted an offer to a college in North Carolina.

According to royal biographer Andrew Morton, the former couple were described as "quite the pair".

Shaun Zaken

© Marc Patrick/BFA.com/Shutterstock Shaun (far-left) dated Meghan in college

Meghan later fellow actor Shaun Zaken, with the pair dating for six months in 2003. The pair are believed to have met while studying, with Meghan pursuing a theatre degree at the time.

Although the pair's relationship wasn't to be, Shaun is now an accomplished actor and screenwriter having appeared in shows like Sex and the City and Mystery Girls.

Brett Ryland

© Michele Eve Sandberg/Shutterstock Brett and Meghan dated for five months

Meghan's next relationship was with another actor Brett Ryland who went on to become a writer for Two Broke Girls. The pair's relationship only lasted for five months and started after Meghan graduated from college.

Since the pair's relationship breaking down, Brett has left the entertainment industry and currently works as a business consultant for social media firms.

Trevor Engelson

© Getty Images Trevor amd Meghan walked down the aisle in 2011

Before Meghan walked down the aisle with Harry, the Duchess actually married film producer Trevor Engelson. The couple met at a bar in 2004 with Trevor popping the question during a trip to Belize in 2010. Trevor and Meghan married in Jamaica in 2011, but the couple split in 2014, with the pair citing "irreconcilable differences".

Trevor's credits include Remember Me, in which Meghan made a cameo appearance as a bartender in, and Snowfall.

Cory Vitiello

© Ben Rosser/BFA/Shutterstock Cory was Meghan's last love before Harry

Meghan's last relationship before meeting Harry was with Canadian chef Cory Vitiello. The pair met shortly after her divorce from Trevor was finalised and the pair are believed to have dated for two years before ending things in 2016.

Speaking to the MailOnline about their relationship after it ended, Cory said: "I've got a lot of respect for Meghan and, from my end, to make it seem like I'm part of the story [her marriage to Harry] would seem self-serving and opportunistic. I'm pleased for Meghan. She's a great girl. There is no bitterness. I respect people's private and personal lives, and although she has put herself in the public spectrum, I still hold to that."

Prince Harry

© Getty Harry and Meghan started dating in 2016

Meghan finally met her man in 2016 when she embarked on a relationship with Harry, Duke of Sussex with the pair being set up my a mutual friend. The budding couple kept their relationship under wraps initially, before going public in 2017 when the actress joined her beloved to the Invictus Games. The couple's engagement was announced on 27 November 2017, two months after their first official appearance together, and the duo walked down the aisle on 19 May 2018.

Harry and Meghan have since welcomed two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and while their relationship is still going strong, they have become estranged from Harry's wider family, with the pair stepping back as working royals in March 2020. Harry and Meghan have also since left the United Kingdom and set up a new home in Montecito, California.