Can you answer Prince George's school interview questions? The gruelling process revealed

If you can't get enough of the royals, did you know that we launched The HELLO! Royal Club on Substack last year?

Every week, we share two newsletters plus a roster of other posts for our free and paid subscribers. So if you want to keep up with all the latest royal news and get access to exclusive paywalled content, join the club.

Here's an extract from today's post all about the rigorous school exam and interview Prince George would have to do if he applied to a boarding school like St Edward's in Oxford, which Prince William and Princess Kate are reported to have toured recently.

© Shutterstock Prince George will have to sit an exam and attend an interview when applying for his next school

Like many pupils his age, Prince George will have to sit an ISEB Pre-test to determine where he'll go next after Lambrook. But with elite public schools like St Edward's School (also known as Teddies) – and Marlborough College and Eton College (Kate and William's alma maters, respectively, which they have also looked around) – young girls and boys usually attend a second stage assessment day at the school, which would involve something like an interview and an activity session.

It sounds like a lot of pressure for a pre-teen, doesn't it?!

I caught up with James Mitchell, co-founder of education advisory firm Think Tutors and White Dot Education, to hear more about the gruelling process these youngsters are put through.

James also shared some example interview questions, and trust me, they're not as straightforward as you'd think. Definitely thought-provoking, a little challenging, and not ideal if you can't think on the spot or under pressure. It's no wonder parents clamber to hire tutors years before their children sit the exams and attend the interviews!

© Getty Princess Kate has reportedly looked around St Edward's School in Oxford for her eldest child

"The second stage assessment day at Teddies is a pivotal moment for prospective students, among whom Prince George is rumoured to be," James told me. "Following a commendable performance in the ISEB Pre-test, a select group of high-achieving students is invited to partake in this comprehensive evaluation, designed to delve beyond academic prowess.

"Teddies' assessment day is not merely an academic examination; it is a holistic exploration of a candidate's character, embodying the institution's ethos of nurturing well-rounded individuals. This aspect is particularly pertinent for a young royal like Prince George, whose education is not only about intellectual growth but also about shaping a future public figure adept in navigating diverse social settings and responsibilities."

One example of a question prospective pupils are asked at the interview is: If you were holding a dinner party and could invite anyone you wanted, alive and/or dead, who would you invite?

James explained what a "good" and a "bad" answer would look like.

We hope you enjoyed reading this taster of our Royal Club post. To read it in full and to find out what kind of questions Prince George would be asked in a school interview, head to the HELLO! Royal Club and sign up to become a member.