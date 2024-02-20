Prince George's godmother Julia Samuel left injured in ski accident

Prince George's godmother Julia Samuel has revealed she was unfortunate enough to suffer a serious injury last week.

During a family skiing holiday to the French Alps, the psychotherapist – who was a close friend to Princess Diana – was left in serious pain following the accident.

"This is being filmed by my granddaughter, she always films my holiday reels. But today she is filming me with my busted shoulder," she said on social media. "On the first morning of our holiday, I fell on nothing and busted my shoulder. I've got ten nails in it and I can't really move very much."

This is not the first time a skiing accident has caused concern for the royal family. King Charles narrowly escaped an avalanche on 10 March 1988 and was airlifted off the slope.

While he was unscathed, his friend and former equerry to the Queen, Major Hugh Lindsay, was killed. Another of Charles's friends, Patricia Palmer-Tomkinson, was also injured by the sudden snow slide.

© Getty Prince Harry seen with Julia Samuel, founder of Child Bereavement UK, at the unveiling Princess Diana's statue in 202

Neither the late Princess of Wales nor Sarah Ferguson, who were also on the skiing holiday, were on the mountain when the avalanche occurred. They were both in the royal party's chalet in Davos.

Meanwhile, Julia is one of seven godparents to Prince George. Although she keeps a low profile, the 64-year-old has opened up about her godson and friendship with Princess Diana.

"He is amazing. He's funny and feisty and cheeky and God she (Diana) would have loved him so much. That is heartbreaking for all of them," she said on the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast back in 2020.

On keeping Diana's memory alive, Julia added: "So I do to George what (Diana) did to us which is give impossible toys which are really noisy, take a lot of making."

She explained: "I come in slightly tipped by the size of the present that William then has to spend days putting together. And then put all the machinery together and it makes awful tooting noises and lights flashing and all of that. That makes me laugh and it makes George laugh."

