Why Princess Charlotte may not follow in mum Princess Kate's footsteps with her school choice

Melanie Sanderson from The Good Schools Guide speaks to HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast about the next steps for Princess Charlotte's education

This week's episode of HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast took a deep dive into all things royal education.

One revelation that came from the discussion with The Good Schools Guide's Managing Editor, Melanie Sanderson, was that Princess Charlotte may not be following in Princess Kate's footsteps when it comes to schooling.

"Marlborough is coeducational all the way through. If they're going to send Charlotte to Marlborough, why would they not send the boys?" Melanie speculated.

The Princess of Wales attended Marlborough College between 1996 and 2000, and it was here where the Princess studied her A-levels and thrived in the school's hockey team. Kate certainly seemed to adore the grounds of Marlborough and how could she not with 280 acres of it to explore?

© Getty Princess Kate studied maths, english and art at Marlborough College

However, the path for Princess Charlotte isn't so clear. Currently enrolled at Lambrook School in Bracknell with her two royal siblings, Prince George and Prince Louis, there's perhaps more to consider.

© Getty The royal children currently attend Lambrook School

Indeed, should the second-born child of the Prince and Princess of Wales attend a mixed public school, it would raise the question of whether she would need to be separated from her two brothers after all. Of course, for George and Louis, that would mean straying from the traditional attendance at Eton College which has plucked 15 members of the British royal family in its time.

© Getty Prince William enrolled at Eton College in 1995

"Marlborough is a great school, but Eton is more than one head and shoulders level above," Melanie admitted on HELLO!'s It's A Right Royal Podcast.

"George is the future king. Maybe they want the very, very best for him."

© Getty Prince George is second in line to the throne

Eton also appeals for its proximity to Windsor Castle which Marlborough College, based in Wiltshire, obviously doesn't. With Eton's recent shift into its more progressive phase, Melanie explained why the Prince and Princess of Wales may be even more reluctant for Charlotte to attend Marlborough.

"Whereas, before, boys were kept on school grounds at all times, now it's very common for mums to pop down and meet them for a coffee or cup of tea on the high street. They're allowed to go home overnight on a Saturday or Sunday evening."

With Marlborough however, Melanie highlighted that: "Wiltshire is a journey. I know they're going to have a royal fleet, but they can't just pop home for tea. She would be in a much more full boarding environment."

Melanie added: "My instinct is that they will want to keep her a little bit closer to home."