The Duchess of Kent issues rare statement on 91st birthday

The Duchess of Kent celebrated her 91st birthday on Thursday by launching a "ground-breaking" partnership.

Katharine Worsley, who is married to the late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, has kept a low-profile since stepping back from royal duties in 1996.

She co-founded her charity Future Talent with Nicholas Robinson in 2004, which helps gifted young musicians from low-income backgrounds flourish.

And now the charity has teamed up with the National Children's Choir of Great Britain to offer a new bursary award to talented young singers from low-income households, enabling them to participate in its residentials during the Easter and summer school holidays.

The recipients of the bursary will also be given opportunities from both organisations, including performances, workshops, masterclasses and recordings.

Katharine, Duchess of Kent said: "I am truly delighted to witness the union of Future Talent and the National Children's Choir of Great Britain in this important endeavour. This partnership embodies the spirit of inclusivity and accessibility, with a shared commitment to nurturing the musical talents of the future."

The Duchess taught music at a primary school in East Hull for 13 years and her experiences inspired to set up her own charity.

In 2002, she made the personal decision not to use the style "Her Royal Highness," famously telling the BBC, "Call me Katharine".

The Duchess at Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in 2018

She has only made a handful of public appearances in recent years, including attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in 2018.

Katharine married Prince Edward, Duke of Kent (the eldest son of the late Prince George and Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark) on 8 June 1961 at York Minster.

The Duke of Kent and Katharine Worsley on their wedding day

The couple share three children - George, Earl of St Andrews, Lady Helen Taylor and Lord Nicholas Windsor.

The Kents are also grandparents to ten grandchildren, including Lady Amelia Windsor.