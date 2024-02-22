Mike Tindall reveals incredibly rare detail about son Lucas' birth

Mike Tindall is a doting father to three children and on Wednesday, the former rugby player shared an incredibly rare insight into his youngest child, Lucas' birth.

The 45-year-old, who married his wife Zara Tindall in 2011, confessed that the first thing his little boy did when he was born is follow in his sports star dad's footsteps and watch a rugby game. Mike made the sweet revelation in an interview with the Telegraph.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Mike revealed that Lucas watched rugby when he was 20 minutes old

He told the publication: "Lucas, the first thing he ever watched as soon as he was born [in 2021] was Bath versus Wigan back in 1996 as it happened to be on TV - he was 20 minutes old when he watched that. Hopefully, he will watch a bit of rugby."

Talking about his daughter Mia's future in the sport, he commented: "Mia is not in love with it [rugby] at the moment, so we will have to wait and see. Lena still goes and plays so watch this space is all I can say about it."

© Joe Giddens - PA Images Mia and Lena are very sporty

Doting dad Mike added that he and Zara will support their brood if they want to follow in their sporty parent's footsteps and opt for a career in the industry. "We've talked about it and if there is any issues we will both support whatever they want. They can make their own decisions and as a parent, you have just got to support them."

"I would love it if they were, it's been such a big part of all of our lives. So it would be nice if we could keep that going through the kids."

This isn't the first time Mike has opened up about his little ones penchant for sports. Back in January 2023, at the Legends of Rugby dinner, Mike opened up to HELLO! about his daughters' weekly lessons.

At the time he explained that both Mia, nine, and Lena, four, played rugby at Minichinhampton Rugby Club every week.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Zara and Mike have a very special bond with their little ones

"Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton Rugby Club on a Sunday and they are only nine and four, so we've got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on but they love all sports and they play rugby as well."

Mike also shared what a wonderful mum Zara is, adding: "Her passion her compassion, her dedication…" are among many incredible traits which make her a brilliant mother.

The family is set for a busy month in March as little Lucas will be turning three and his equestrian mother Zara will be competing at the Cheltenham Festival.