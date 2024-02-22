Princess Diana looked just like a modern bride in stunning mini dress

It goes without saying that Princess Diana carried quite a legacy when it comes to style. In fact, to call her a fashion icon only just cuts it. But who knew that a certain evening dress that she chose for a warm evening in 1995 would become a masterclass for modern bridal dressing?

The late Princess of Wales was spotted arriving at the Children of Bosnia Charity Concert in Modena, Italy where she was photographed greeting Italian tenor Luciano Pavarotti in a breathtaking white Versace shift dress with a scooped neckline and silver buckle adorned straps.

© Getty Princess Diana rocked a modern bridal look to a charity concert in Italy

The knee-grazing garment was styled with a pair of white silk heels with satin crossover straps and a coordinating silk white clutch bag. The jewellery really was the pièce de résistance, as you would expect from the sartorial maven.

© Getty Diana's Versace moment is a masterclass in modern bridal dressing

Prince William's mother rocked a pair of diamond and pearl drop earrings which added to the angelic aesthetic, as well as a contrasting gold bangle. We also couldn't help but notice her rule-breaking pillar box red manicure.

© Getty Diana met Luciano Pavarotti as she stunned in the white shift dress

As usual, her sandy blonde hair had tonnes of body and her makeup was glowing and natural with a peachy glossy lip and a subtle black winged liner. We can totally imagine a modern city bride taking inspiration from Diana's look as the white shift dress is a timeless look and you can't deny that pearls have a lasting bridal appeal.

© Getty Diana paired her dress with a pair of diamond and pearl earrings

The Princess took the look from modern bride to wedding guest when she wore an almost identical dress that same year but in black when she attended the Apollo 13 premiere in London. Diana was spotted on the red carpet and later in a photograph with Hollywood icon Tom Hanks and his Sleepless in Seattle actress wife Rita Wilson.

© Getty Diana wore a similar dress in black to a film premiere

Prince Harry's mother wore the black scooped shift dress with the same diamond and pearl drop earrings and ruby red manicure but with a pair of black sheer stockings and black suede pumps.

© Getty Diana was photographed with Tom Hanks at the charity screening of Apollo 13

Princess Diana's own wedding dress was a totally different look. The then-Diana Spencer married the now King Charles in 1981 in an ivory taffeta gown designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel. The style had oversized 80s puffed sleeves and a full skirt that was embroidered with sequins, frilly lace, and 10,000 pearls.

© Getty Princess Diana rocked a frothy frock

The most impressive element of Diana's dress was her 25-foot train that flowed down the steps of Westminster Abbey majestically with the added drama of her 153-yard tulle veil.

© Getty Diana's dress had incredible length

Unlike the strappy heels that were styled with the could-be-bridal look from 1995, Diana's wedding shoes were a much more traditional affair that was made from satin with lacy hearts attached to the toes that could have you believing that the shoes dated back decades.

The style had a unique personal touch. On the arch of the soles, the shoes were painted with a gold 'C' and 'D' with a heart between the letters surrounded by an intricate floral pattern.

© Getty Princess Diana's wedding slippers were giving Cinderella

You can see a clear evolution in Diana's style as her wedding look was traditional and ethereal with a fairytale feel but fast forward 10 years and she is a glowing example of modern bridal dressing.