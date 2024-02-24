Charles Spencer shares details of 'sad end' to beautiful feature of family home Althorp House in candid video

Charles Spencer took to social media to document the "sad end" to a beautiful feature of his family home, Althorp House.

The ninth Earl Spencer, 59, shared a clip on his Twitter account that showed one of the beautiful pine trees that sat on the grounds of Althorp Estate on the ground after the weather conditions caused it to fall.

Captioning the clip, he penned: "Sad end to a pine tree at ⁦@AlthorpHouse⁩ this week - endless rainfall loosening the earth round the roots, followed by enough wind to finish off an old familiar friend in the landscape."

The video showed a glimpse of the sprawling grounds of Althorp Estate, the expansive ancestral home of Charles and his late sister Princess Diana.

© Instagram Althorp couldn't be more grand

Charles lives at Althorp with his adoring wife Lady Karen Spencer who, on Sunday made an unexpected discovery at their historical home.

She shared a photo of her discovery on her Instagram account that showed an large stone engraved with what appears to be "half the Spencer family crest," according to Charles.

Revealing how she came across the unseen corner of her home, Karen wrote: "Was in the basement (or cellars, as they like to call it here…) today turning down the heat. Yes, if I want to turn the heat down I have to go all the way into the bowels of the basement into the 3 different boiler rooms, one by one, and turn the boiler down. It’s very old-fashioned [laughing emoji].

"Anyway, while I was down there, I started poking around, as I often do, and came across this amazing stone. It looks like it says “this house was built in 1609”. Wonder where it came from. Will ask one of the old staff if they know.

"Charles said it looks half Spencer crest. I really need to have the expert on crests come back. I have lots more questions. #spencerfamily #althorp #familycrest #basementtreasures #cellar."

The decadent property has been in the Spencer family for over 500 years and is home to the grave site of the late Princess Diana.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Charles and Karen are currently rennovating the lavish estate

Lady Karen has been documenting the couple's estate renovations on social media meanwhile, Charles is currently preparing for the release of his brand new book, A Very Private School, which is set to be released on 14 March.

"In this poignant memoir, Charles Spencer recounts the trauma of being sent away from home at age eight to attend a boarding school," the Harper Collins website states.