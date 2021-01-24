Charles Spencer reveals stunning change to Althorp House view in new video Princess Diana's brother is custodian of the family estate

Charles Spencer delighted his fans on Sunday when he shared a gorgeous video of the grounds of his family home, Althorp House.

The Earl took to Twitter, where he posted a short clip showing the stunning surroundings of the country estate.

MORE: Charles Spencer shares beautiful change to Althorp House entrance

There was a new addition to the scenery, however – a light dusting of snow which gave the residence's grounds a magical air, enhanced by a deep pink sunrise.

Charles captioned the lovely video: "A glorious sight this morning," and his followers were quick to agree.

One responded: "Brilliant footage... It was an unbelievable light show. Snow could be coming our way!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer shares stunning addition to family home Althorp House

Another added: "Stunning - isn’t nature wondrerful? [sic] We have thick snow in Oxfordshire - just fallen in the past half hour!"

MORE: Charles Spencer reveals the most upsetting part of The Crown

READ: Charles Spencer offers sympathy to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

A third replied to say that the gorgeous sight helped to make lockdown a little easier.

The Earl shared the breathtaking scene on social media

They wrote: "Ah, so lovely. Thank you for all your tweets. With not being able to get out and about at the moment, it’s like having outdoors, indoors."

Another fan teased: "I could force myself to live there, at a push," adding crying-laughing and heart emojis.

This isn't the first time the Earl has shared video and photos of the beautiful grounds of Althorp House.

He often posts short snippets that show off the local wildlife.

The Spencer family home is in beautiful surroundings

Last autumn, he posted a snap of the immense lake at the country estate, showing six swans gliding along the calm water.

"So peaceful thank you for sharing," one Twitter user replied, while another agreed: "Nice and quiet there... just perfect. Lovely photo as usual!"

A third posted: "Such a joyful capture! The water is so still; a happy family of ducks gliding on shimmering glass."

Charles, who is the younger brother of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, inherited Althorp House from his father and continues to live at the Northamptonshire estate with his wife Karen and their eight-year-old daughter, Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.