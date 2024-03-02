Prince William's unsuccessful attempt at private meeting with Prince Harry after shocking confession

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship remains estranged since the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced their departure from the royal family back in 2020. But in the latest episode of A Right Royal Podcast, which you can listen to below, former royal correspondent and author Valentine Low reveals the heir to the throne’s unsuccessful last-minute attempt to have a meeting with his brother.

LISTEN: Why Prince Harry refused to meet with his brother William

Back in 2019, the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were in the middle of their tour of Pakistan when a trailer for ITV documentary, Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, rocked the world – with the couple candidly speaking about their struggles with royal life.

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan attend a Creative Industries and Business Reception on October 02, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa

In the episode, titled "A Right Royal Aide", Valentine reveals Prince William was “concerned” for his brother after discovering through the teaser trailers how Harry was feeling and was quick to reach out to him in an attempt to have a heart-to-heart.

The meeting, however, never went ahead due to Harry’s worry over palace leaks.

He told hosts Andrea Caamano and Emmy Griffiths, as well as HELLO! royal editor Emily Nash: “When William and Kate had been in Pakistan, and the trailer for the ITV documentary about Harry and Meghan, in South Africa, was about to come out, that was the one when Meghan was quite clearly having a bad time and spoke about it. And it was very shocking. William came back from Pakistan and he was quite concerned about his brother, he was wondering what to do about it, and someone said to him, ‘Just go around there, go round to Frogmore Cottage.’

© Getty The couple's tour was overshadowed by Harry and Meghan's documentary

“So, he picked up the phone, which might have been a WhatsApp message. But yeah, I think he did speak to Harry and said he wants to come and see him. And Harry was initially kind of open to this idea, but then said to William, ‘Well, who are you going to tell if you come round?’ William said, ‘Well, you know, I have to tell my private secretary, because I've got to change my diary.’ And Harry said, ‘Right, well, in that case don’t come.’ Because he was so worried that once the staff knew, that it would leak. It was kind of heartbreaking.”

The former The Times correspondent added: “Now, it could be that Harry was also looking for an excuse to say, ‘Don't come.’ That's certainly what someone has suggested, that this meeting would never have taken place. But you know, it's still heartbreaking that they couldn't have these moments.”

© Getty Prince William and Kate arrive in Lahore during their royal tour of Pakistan on October 17, 2019

In this lengthy episode, Valentine also remembers the incredibly “rude” comment Prince Harry made to the royal press pack following his and Meghan’s tour Down Under as well as a deep dive in who are the men in grey suits that work with the royal family – including the incredible ‘techniques’ that press secretaries use to get royals to do “the right thing”.