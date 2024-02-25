Princess Anne's sweetest aunt moments with Prince Harry and Prince William

Princess Anne is renowned for her down-to-earth personality and charming sense of humour. And whilst she's often cited as being one of the hardest working royals - according to The Telegraph, 73-year-old Anne carried out 457 engagements last year - she also makes sure to carve out time for her nieces and nephews.

She is a proud aunt to royal brothers Harry and William, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's two children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex.

Join HELLO! as we take a closer look at some of her sweetest aunt moments with royal brothers Harry and William. Keep scrolling for all their best photos…

A wide smile © Getty Images King Charles's sister very nearly stole the limelight at the monarch's majestic coronation service! During the service, which took place at Westminster Abbey, a radiant Princess Anne shared a delightful encounter with Prince Harry who had travelled from Montecito in California to be by his father's side. As the Princess Royal glided through the abbey, she could be seen smiling enthusiastically at Harry who responded with an even wider smile. The Princess Royal wore her Blues and Royals uniform for the event, consisting of a dark green Thistle Mantle, as well as the Thistle Collar, Garter Sash, Garter Star, Thistle Star, GCVO Star, full-sized medals, KCVO Star and Companion of the Order of the Bath neck decoration. Harry, meanwhile, donned a smart morning suit for the ceremony.

Cherished anecdotes © Getty In September 2023, Prince William and Princess Anne made a cameo appearance on Mike Tindall's podcast titled The Good, The Bad and The Rugby. They joined forces for a very special edition which saw the royals recount a series of heartwarming anecdotes relating to sport. Taking a trip down memory lane, Princess Anne spoke fondly of the time she used to race a young Prince William in Balmoral. She joked how she was good at taking "corners" while running, before William then added: "You were quite quick. The look that you had on your face was quite terrifying."

A blissful balcony moment © Getty Images Back in 1986, Princess Anne sweetly bonded with a young Prince Harry on the royal balcony at Buckingham Palace. The tradition, which typically takes place each year after Trooping The Colour, was a family affair, with Anne taking the time to gently lift Harry up so that he could catch a glimpse of the terrific action below. For the special occasion, Anne, who has fast become a fashion icon, resembled a ray of sunshine in a structured midi dress, whilst Harry looked cherubic in a pair of periwinkle shorts and an embroidered shirt.

A family affair © Getty Images It was a family affair in June 2022 as members of the royal family gathered inside St Paul's Cathedral to attend the National Service of Thanksgiving held to celebrate the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Amongst those in attendance were senior royals including Princess Anne and the Prince and Princess of Wales who took the opportunity to catch up before the service. The trio shared a precious behind-the-scenes moment, with Prince William flashing a warm smile as he paused to chat to his aunt. Take a look at the moment Princess Kate cracked a smile in the video below…

WATCH: Princess Kate exchanges a joke with Princess Anne

Princess Anne's proud moment © Getty Images Princess Anne appeared to burst with pride in May 2008 as she presented her nephew Prince Harry with an Operational Service Medal for Afghanistan at Combermere Barracks. Prince Harry, 39, served in the army for ten years, during which time he served on the front line in Afghanistan twice and rose to the rank of Captain. He started his training in 2005 at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. Upon completion in April 2006, Harry was commissioned as an Army officer in the Blues and Royals. At the time, his proud grandmother Queen Elizabeth II attended his passing-out parade - a move which prompted the duo to smile from ear to ear.