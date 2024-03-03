Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Harald to be admitted to hospital in Norway after 'medical transportation'
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

King Harald to be admitted to hospital in Norway after 'medical transportation'

The royal was hospitalised in Malaysia earlier this week after falling ill on holiday

2 minutes ago
King Harald of Norway in blue suit
Phoebe Tatham
Phoebe TathamContent Writer
Share this:

King Harald V of Norway is due to be admitted to hospital back home in Norway after falling ill whilst on holiday in Malaysia.

The royal, 87, had been hospitalised in Malaysia while on a private trip in the resort island of Langkawi. On Saturday, the palace said in a statement that King Harald had been fitted with a "temporary" pacemaker due to "a low heart rate".

King Harald fell ill whilst on holiday in Malaysia© Getty Images
King Harald fell ill whilst on holiday in Malaysia

He was discharged on Sunday and is flying home on a medical evacuation plane. He is expected to continue his recovery in a Norwegian hospital alongside Queen Sonja who was travelling with the King.

"His Majesty will be on sick leave for two weeks," the royal palace said. "The crown prince will in that period be regent and take over the King's constitutional duties."

The Norwegian royal family in national dress© Getty Images
The Norwegian royal family

King Harald was hospitalised in Malaysia earlier this week. At the time, the royal court said: "His Majesty the King has fallen ill during his holiday in Malaysia and is hospitalised there with an infection. The king receives good care from both Malaysian and Norwegian medical personnel."

It comes just weeks after it was announced on 31 January that King Harald was on "sick leave" until 2 February due to a respiratory infection.

He was hospitalised for infections in May and December last year, and treated for a fever last August.

King Harald of Norway and Crown Princess Mette- Marit of Norway attend the Nobel Peace Prize banquet 2023© Getty Images
King Harald of Norway is Europe's oldest reigning monarch

In October 2020, he had an operation to replace a heart valve and back in 2003, he underwent surgery for bladder cancer.

Harald's son, Crown Prince Haakon, has been acting as regent while his father has been unable to carry out his duties.

King Harald and Crown Prince Haakon visit Faktisk.no in Oslo© Getty Images
King Harald and Crown Prince Haakon visit Faktisk.no in Oslo

Despite his recent health woes, King Harald, who is Europe's oldest living monarch, has ruled out the possibility of an abdication akin to Queen Margrethe of Denmark.

Musing on his role as monarch, he said during a visit to Faktisk.no: "I stand by what I have said all along. I have taken an oath to the Storting, [parliament] and it lasts for life,” referring to the promise he made to the Norwegian Parliament when he acceded the throne in 1991.

King Harald celebrating Crown Prince Haakon and Mette-Marit's wedding© Getty Images
King Harald celebrating Crown Prince Haakon and Mette-Marit's wedding

The 87-year-old monarch succeeded to the Norwegian throne in January 1991 on the death of his father King Olav V. Like his father and grandfather before him, he adopted the motto, "We give our all for Norway."

LISTEN: What Prince Harry said when told his 'rude' comment had upset the press

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more