King Charles and Queen Camilla heading off on state visit after Balmoral summer break

The King and Queen will undertake a State Visit to France next month, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Charles, 74, and Camilla, 76, will visit Paris and Bordeaux from 20 to 22 September 2023.

In a statement the palace said the visit "will celebrate the shared history, culture and values of the United Kingdom and France".

The couple had originally been due to visit the country in March, but their trip was postponed after widespread rioting and days of protests against President Emmanuel Macron's pension age reforms.

The state visit will mark His Majesty’s 35th official visit to France, and Her Majesty’s ninth official visit.

The King and Queen still carried out the second leg of their travels with a three-day state visit to Germany, making it the first of their reign. See Camilla's stunning tiara moment from the state banquet in the clip below...

WATCH: Queen Camilla dazzles in tiara on state visit to Germany

Charles and Camilla are currently residing at Balmoral Castle, after the King was given an official welcome to his Scottish residence on Monday.

The monarch has already reportedly been joined by his nieces, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie and their families, with the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children expected to be among the arrivals in the coming days.

© Getty Charles and Camilla's first state visit to Germany in March

The King and Queen were last pictured as they attended a church service at Crathie Kirk last Sunday.

© Getty King Charles was officially welcomed to Balmoral on Monday

Charles sent his commiserations to the Lionesses following their Women's World Cup final defeat against Spain, writing: "While I know how sore it must be, let none of you feel defeated, for to have reached the final at all is an immense tribute to your skill, determination and team spirit in the finest sporting tradition."



© Getty Charles and Camilla at Crathie Kirk last Sunday

And on Wednesday, the King sent a heartfelt message of condolence to the Governor General and the people of Canada about the wildfires that have devastated the country this summer.