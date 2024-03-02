Queen Camilla to take a break from royal duties – details

Queen Camilla has been very busy over the past few weeks, and the royal is set to take a small break away from royal duties with other senior members of the royal family stepping in to take her place.

The Queen's diary for next week has no engagements in it, but the royal is due back at work on 11 March when she will lead the royal family for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey. It's understood that during her week off, Camilla will spend time with her husband, King Charles, and other members of her family.

During the 76-year-old's break, it's understood that Prince William, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Anne will lead engagements in Camilla's place.

Just this week, Camilla was out at a memorial service for the former Greek King, Constantine, hosted a group of hundreds of children ahead of the final of the BBC's 500 words competition, and welcomed Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska into Clarence House following the two-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine. See the moment the two met below...

Camilla has been taking on numerous engagements after her husband's cancer diagnosis was confirmed on 5 February.

A statement released by Buckingham Place at the time read: "During the King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

Speaking about how Camilla will support her husband, HELLO's royal editor, Emily Nash, explained: "The Queen will be a tower of strength for the King as he goes through cancer treatment. She understands the issue well from her work with Maggie's cancer centres and she will be at his side every step of the way."

Charles isn't the only senior royal currently out of duty, as the Princess of Wales is currently in recovery after undergoing abdominal surgery in January. Theories have been rife about where the royal mum-of-three is promoting Kensington Palace to say: "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant."

The Princess was admitted to the private London Clinic on 16 January for surgery. She returned home to Windsor following a 13-day hospital stay. No further details of Kate's condition have been given, but it has been confirmed to be non-cancerous.