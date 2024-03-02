Peter Phillips crashes sister Zara Tindall's F1 date day with husband Mike Tindall

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall enjoyed a rare date day on March 2 at the Formula 1 in Bahrain – but they were joined by her older brother Peter Phillips, who tagged along. The three were caught posing for photos on the Formula 1 grid alongside Max Verstappen of the Netherlands' car.

Mom-of-three Zara, 42, rocked a pair of black jeans with a black tee and white blazer, paired with white sneakers, while former rugby player Mike , 45 wore a salmon pink linen blazer with a white shirt and blue jeans. Peter kept it classic in dark jeans, a white shirt and black suit jacket.

© Mark Thompson Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall are joined by Peter Phillips on the grid with the car of Max Verstappen of the Netherlands. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Also at the event on Saturday was Geri Horner-Halliwell, who was spotted holding her husband Christian's hand and giving him a kiss; Christian recently found himself at the center of a storm as even though he was cleared of allegations of 'coercive behavior', his alleged private messages to another woman were leaked.

Zara and Mike have spent much of 2024 jet setting around the globe as they were in Australia for most of January soaking up the sunshine on the Gold Coast for a series of glitzy Magic Millions race day events, before they swapped the golden beaches for snow-capped mountains as they headed to Iceland for a stunning winter break.

© Instagram Zara and Mike donned wetsuits to brave the sub-zero temperatures in Icealand's waters

Taking to Instagram to share a glimpse at their magical holiday, Mike shared a heartwarming montage of his romantic getaway with Zara. "Iceland, thank you!!! What a place!!!" he shared, including in the caption a quote which read: "Life is short, world is wide, I wanna make some memories."

It is thought that the pair left their three children – Mia, 10, Lena, five, and son Lucas, three – at home, fueling their adventurous side and taking time for their marriage.

© Getty Zara and Mike wed in 2011

Mike proposed in 2010 and they wed a year later on 30 July 2011 at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, just three months after Zara's cousin Prince William's royal wedding with Princess Kate.

Peter's girlfriend Lindsay Steven, whom he had been dating for two years, did not appear to be in attendance, although they recently enjoyed a New Year's date day at Cheltenham racecourse with Peter's daughters, Savannah, 13, and Isla, 11, whom he shares with ex-wife Autumn.

Peter, 46, and Zara do not have titles, due to a centuries-old family tradition that states that when a member of the royal family has a child, only the father may pass on his title; because their mother Princess Anne was the royal, they therefore did not receive titles.

Zara and Peter's father Captain Mark Phillips is not a member of the royal family, and he declined the offer of an earldom, so the children were not given titles from birth.