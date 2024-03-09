Prince Edward cuddles adorable puppy in incredible 60th birthday portraits

Prince Edward has been pictured with his adorable black puppy, a Labrador named Teasel, as the Duke of Edinburgh marked his 60th birthday.

The royal looked relaxed in a red shirt with a green waistcoat and matching pair of trousers as he cradled the puppy close to him. Other photos showed the Duke alongside his other pet pooches, a black Labrador named Teal and a black Cocker Spaniel named Mole. The photos were taken by photographer Chris Jelf on Monday at Edward's home of Bagshot Park.

Buckingham Palace didn't just share images for the Duke's milestone birthday, but also revealed the incredible gift from Edward's brother, King Charles, as the monarch appointed him to the Order of the Thistle.

The Order of the Thistle dates back to the reign of King James VII in 1687 and it is the highest honour of Scotland. The Order is made up of 16 'knights and ladies' while additional 'Royal Knights' are also present.

The King appointed Edward to the order specifically for his 60th birthday, and he also appointed three others to fill vacant roles. Joining the order alongside Edward are Baroness Sue Black, a forensic anthropologist, academic and life peer; Baroness Helena Kennedy, a barrister and life peer; and Sir Geoff Palmer, a professor and human rights activist.

Edward will mark his birthday on Sunday, and on Friday his wife, the Duchess of Edinburgh paid a special tribute to her husband during an outing to the Community Sport and Recreation Awards in Leeds.

In a speech, Sophie said: "If I may, I beg your indulgence for a few minutes, as I wanted to also take this opportunity to recognise another great milestone and share a small tribute to my darling husband as he celebrates his 60th birthday, this Sunday."

After a lengthy speech, which saw the Duke and Duchess looking emotional, the mum-of-two concluded: "He is the best of fathers, the most loving of husbands and still is my best friend. So here's to you my darling Edward and may I along with all your family and so many friends and many others wish you the Happiest of Birthdays!"

When Edward turned 59 in 2023, Charles bestowed upon him and his wife the title of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. The royal's first outing with the title was at a reception in Edinburgh that commemorated the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine. Edward's late father, Prince Philip, held the title from 1947 until his death in 2021. At the time, it was confirmed that Edward would one day inherit the title, which belongs to the Crown, but only following the death of his mother, the late Queen, who died in September 2022.

