Duchess Sophie twins with Prince Edward in flattering leg-lengthening power-suit

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have stepped out for a joint engagement on International Women's Day and the pair are well-matched in more ways than one.

The loved-up royals were seen twinning in almost identical blazer looks at an engagement in Leeds on Friday. Duchess Sophie, 59, looked effortlessly elegant in a double-breasted textured navy blazer with dark brown buttons.

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh smiled as she arrived at Headingley Stadium

The royal paired the garment with a pair of wide-leg navy trousers with a pair of heeled black leather boots just peeking out from the trouser leg.

© Getty Sophie and Edward wore coordinating outfits

Underneath her structured blazer, Sophie opted for her 'Ruched-Sleeve Striped Cashmere Sweater in Camel Multi' by Frame which she previously wore on an engagement with her husband to the the British Cycling National Track Championships in Manchester.

© Getty Sophie and Edward's blazers were almost identical

To tie in with her striped tan and white jumper, the royal carried a small bucket bag in the same pattern with tan leather handles. Her jewellery was kept simple with a silver medallion pendant and a pair of silver stud earrings in the shape of a love heart.

© Getty Sophie broke up the navy with tan stripes

Sophie's makeup was a lovely daytime glam with a neutral eyeshadow look with a smudgy liner and a pink lip to top it off. Though she so often wears her hair in a soft updo for daytime engagements, the royal switched it up on this occasion leaving her hair down in a flicky blowdry for a more relaxed look.

Prince Edward rocked an almost identical navy double-breasted blazer with navy trousers and tan accents that matched his wife's, for example, his suede shoes and the gold hues in his patterned tie.

© Getty Sophie spoke to young rugby players ahead of the Community Sport and Recreation Awards

The royal couple headed to Headingley Stadium where they met Leeds Rhinos Women and England international rugby player Amy Hardcastle to watch the Leeds Rhinos Women train ahead of the Community Sport and Recreation Awards.

© Getty The pair were given apt gifts

The pair were seen laughing as they posed with the young female players and were gifted Leeds Rhinos shirts. Prince Edward was given one with the number 60 on the back, ahead of his 60th birthday on 10 March.

Earlier this week Sophie and Edward were seen embarking on a day of two engagements in Staffordshire. The pair went to the Right Stuff Amateur Boxing Club where they met staff and young boxers from the centre before heading to the Rising Brook Community Church where they met members of the community group for over 65s.

© Getty Prince Edward was given a trophy by the Right Stuff Amateur Boxing Club

Sophie looked stunning in a classic cashmere ivory coat by Joseph which was worn over the 'Fallon Wool Blend Roll Neck Dress in Oatmeal' by Reiss.

© Getty Sophie joked with members of the community as they played Uno at the Rising Brook Community Church

She added warmth to her ivory ensemble with her Isabel Marant ‘Oskan Moon Stud-Embellished Leather Shoulder Bag' in the shade 'Cognac', a warm chestnut brown. Sophie also donned her stylish 'Piper 85' knee-high boots by Gianvito Rossi.

© Getty Edward and Sophie said goodbye to children from Flash Ley Primary School on their way out

DISCOVER: Wetsuit-clad Duchess Sophie is unrecognisable in super sporty throwback

Sophie's full fit was captured as she waved goodbye to a stream of children from the local Flash Ley Primary School who beamed in bright blue school uniforms.