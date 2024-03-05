Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Why Prince Edward made Duchess Sophie giggle during latest joint outing - watch video
Why Prince Edward made Duchess Sophie giggle during latest joint outing

The Duchess of Edinburgh joined her husband in Stafford

9 minutes ago
Sophie and Edward share a joke at the Right Stuff Amateur Boxing Club
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal CorrespondentLondon
The Duchess of Edinburgh couldn't help but giggle at her husband, Prince Edward, as he displayed his unique approach to royal duties once again.

Sophie, 59, joined the Duke in Stafford as he visited The Right Stuff Amateur Boxing Club and Rising Brook Community Church on Tuesday.

As Edward, who turns 60 on Sunday, unveiled a plaque to mark their royal visit, he made his wife and the whole room erupt in laughter with his latest quip.

Watch the moment below…

WATCH: Find out why Prince Edward made wife Sophie laugh

This isn't the first time we’ve witnessed Edward's sense of humour. During a visit to the Citadel Centre Youth Centre in Edinburgh in June 2018, the Prince left everyone in stitches as he prepared for a plaque unveiling.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh unveil a plaque during a visit to Rising Brook Community Church in Stafford.© Getty
Edward left the room in stitches with his jokes

In a video tweeted by the centre at the time, he said: "This has taken years and years of practice. The other thing I want to warn you about before I do this, is the unveiling of a plaque is not necessarily the most exciting thing that has happened in your lives.

"That probably comes as a little disappointing because you have all been waiting for this particular moment, therefore, I just want you to pretend that this is the most exciting thing that has happened."

And who can forget the very unusual method he went for when cutting a cake at the Lakeland Community Care Centre in Belcoo, in 2019, as shared by the royal family's official social media accounts.

The Duke also turned sparring partner as he steadied a punchbag for a young boxer during his and Sophie's joint outing.

Prince Edward takes part in sparring session at Stafford boxing club© Getty
Edward took part in a sparring session with 11-year-old boxer Lacey Douglas

Edward used his weight to hold the red heavy-duty bag in place for 11-year-old Lacey Douglas as the youngster showed off her right hook at The Right Stuff Amateur Boxing Club.

Edward and Sophie with boxers and staff at the Right Stuff Amateur Boxing Club © Getty
Edward and Sophie with boxers and staff at the Right Stuff Amateur Boxing Club

Sophie looked elegant for the outing in a light camel Joseph coat over a Reiss knitted dress and brown suede boots, accessorising with her trusty Isabel Marant bag.

The Duke and Duchess returned to their royal duties this week after enjoying a ski trip in the Swiss resort of St Moritz with their 20-year-old daughter, Lady Louise Windsor.

